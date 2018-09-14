The Women in Architecture awards celebrate great design by women architects from around the world and promote role models for young women in practice.
The awards cover the following four categories:
- The Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture – This award recognises excellence in design and a bright future for women designers under the age of 45, with an emphasis on achievements and completed projects. Named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, this award comes with a £10,000 prize fund.
- Architect of the Year – This annual award recognises excellence in design with an emphasis on a recently completed project. Candidates must be qualified architects in their country of study. They may be running their own practice, in a small design-led practice or a large commercial firm, in partnership or a director. Joint entries are also accepted.
- The Jane Drew Prize – The Jane Drew Prize recognises an architectural designer who through their work and commitment to design excellence has raised the profile of women in architecture. The prize is named after the great Jane Drew, who was a spirited advocate for women in a male-dominated profession. She graduated from the Architectural Association in 1929 into a profession that was unwelcoming to women at best. She started her own practice after the Second World War, and her work played a substantial role in introducing the Modern Movement into the UK.
- The Ada Louise Huxtable Prize – This award recognises individuals working in the wider architectural industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment. The award is open to critics, politicians, clients and planners, or anyone influencing architectural culture. The prize is named after architecture critic Ada Louise Huxtable. She made history by being the first full-time architecture critic at a US newspaper when she joined the New York Times and was later awarded the first Pulitzer Prize for Criticism in 1970.
Why enter the Women in Architecture Awards?
- All shortlisted projects and prize winners will be published in the March issue of The Architectural Review.
- All shortlisted projects and prize winners will be promoted via the AR website, emails and social media to more than a million readers worldwide.
- UK based projects will be covered by the Architects’ Journal alongside the results of the annual survey.
- All shortlisted projects will be visited by an independent critic before judges select the winner.
- The reach of our awards is considerable, from global online to newspaper and radio coverage. Our winners and shortlisted entrants make the headlines – but most of all the nominees are making a very real difference in the profession.
Enter the Women in Architecture awards 2018. Put forward talented women – or nominate yourself. Entry is free. Start your entry here today.
