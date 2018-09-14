Unsupported browser

Women in Architecture 2019 Schedule

14 September, 2018

Browse the Women in Architecture calendar and keep up to date with what’s happening in the 2019 campaign

 DATE ACTIVITY
 September 2018 Survey and awards open for entries
 October 2018 WIA Social event 
 28 November 2018 WIA event at the World Architecture Festival in Berlin
 February 2019 WIA Regional Panel Discussion & Speed Mentoring
Partners and sponsors only
 March 2019 Women in Architecture Awards judging
Judges and editorial only
 March 2019 Partner survey benchmarking
Partners and sponsors only
 March 2019 Women in Architecture Awards Luncheon
 May 2019 WIA Partner Discussion/Workshop
Partners only
 May 2019 Speed Mentoring Session
Partners and sponsors only
 July 2019 WIA Summer Drinks Reception
Partners and sponsors only
 September 2019  Speed Mentoring Session
Partners and sponsors only

 

 

