Women in Architecture 2019 Schedule

Browse the Women in Architecture calendar and keep up to date with what’s happening in the 2019 campaign
|DATE
|ACTIVITY
|September 2018
|Survey and awards open for entries
|October 2018
|WIA Social event
|28 November 2018
|WIA event at the World Architecture Festival in Berlin
|February 2019
|WIA Regional Panel Discussion & Speed Mentoring
Partners and sponsors only
|March 2019
|Women in Architecture Awards judging
Judges and editorial only
|March 2019
|Partner survey benchmarking
Partners and sponsors only
|March 2019
|Women in Architecture Awards Luncheon
|May 2019
|WIA Partner Discussion/Workshop
Partners only
|May 2019
|Speed Mentoring Session
Partners and sponsors only
|July 2019
|WIA Summer Drinks Reception
Partners and sponsors only
|September 2019
| Speed Mentoring Session
Partners and sponsors only
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.