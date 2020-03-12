Why architects can't work from home

In a digital world it should be more than possible, right? Technical architecture editor Fran Williams explains why it might not be that simple. What are your experiences? Leave a comment

Maybe you have already thought to yourself ‘Can I work from home?’ Perhaps work have asked you to fill out a survey so they can gauge if the office could be productive remotely. WFH is often thought of aspirationally, but would architects actually be able to work from home and would they even want to?

The AJ employs some not-currently-practicing architects and their response – which we’re interested to see if readers agree with – is a resounding no. Architects can’t work from home.

Companies don’t have enough laptops. It’s difficult to co-ordinate CAD drawings from home, if you even have CAD at home as the licenses are so expensive. You need to be able to print things and sketch ideas out collaboratively. If there are work laptops available you won’t be able to use Revit effectively on one; two screens are best. Site visits are obviously not possible from the sofa.

These are all broader reasons why architecture firms have not earnestly embraced flexible working as the wider trends have moved in that direction. Only high level employees in architecture practices can work from home as they don’t do any drawing (!) and their jobs mainly rely on management and emails. There are also some cultural barriers to overcome. See Pepper Barney, who when summoned to discuss a flexible working request at BDP was apparently asked how they would know she was not just watching Grand Designs? The request was later turned down and she quit.

What can you do from home then? How might coronavirus shape and change architectural practice? What does it mean more of (reading, research, business development … catching up on your recent issues of the AJ)?

Or maybe everyone has already been enrolled on intensive online CPD courses.