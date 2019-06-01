The Splash Lab relaunches iconic modular washroom basin The Monolith

Created almost a decade ago, the Corporate Slab was the first minimalist solid-surface basin of its kind, setting a new standard of craftsmanship and quality in commercial washrooms. Now, Lovair’s innovation hub and sister company The Splash Lab has updated the Slab to create the Monolith, a modular basin system that provides an infinitely configurable hand-washing solution for office, public and hospitality spaces.

The key to The Monolith’s versatility is its modular design. Specified in modules yet made in one piece, each Monolith basin can be customised to fit any space and meet the design needs of any project, from single-user basins to trough-style sinks.

Made exclusively from Corian and steel, the Monolith uses a combination of CNC machined precision-cut pieces and hand-finishing to create each customised basin. Timber-free with Part H-compliant drainage, The Monolith is easy to install, requires minimal maintenance, is available in more than 100 colours and comes with a 10-year warranty. The Splash Lab’s range of brushed stainless steel PVD-coated taps work harmoniously with The Monolith Basin System.

Thesplashlab monolith 038

Currently installed in some of the world’s leading public buildings and brand headquarters, The Monolith Basin System has been specified by architectural practices including John Pawson Architects, Gensler, Perkins + Will, Denton Corker Marshall and John Robertson Architects. In the UK, The Monolith is installed in London’s Design Museum, The Siemen’s Crystal building, Liberty department store in Soho, Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford, Selfridges, Stonehenge Visitor Centre and more. Internationally, it has been specified for the Staples Center Clippers stadium and the Irvine Spectrum Center, both in Los Angeles, the Illum department store in Copenhagen and MagicLeaps HQ in Florida.

Click to learn how to customise The Monolith Basin System modules for your next project or contact The Splash Lab on + 44 (0) 161 482 7000 or email specify@thesplashlab.com.