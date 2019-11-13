The Rooflight Company launches its neo Advance range

neo Advance is a contemporary rooflight that adds aesthetic and environmental value to any design project

The neo Advance range of rooflights by the Rooflight Company is a response to customer demand and the environmental needs to reduce energy consumption while maintaining the contemporary style that adds value to any design project.

As the season changes, the light begins to fade and the temperature drops, our focus turns to heating and lighting our homes. We live in times when energy consumption and climate change are a key consideration in aspects of our daily life; never more so than in the buildings we live and work. How can a rooflight assist in addressing these factors?

At The Rooflight Company, the neo Advance rooflight system was designed by focusing on its thermal performance, to achieve a whole window u-values (Uw) as low as 1.06 W·m–2·K–1 with double glazed units*1 on the opening option – this ensures an optimal light transmittance of 71 per cent through the glazing while delivering marketing leading window frame thermal efficiency.

Rooflight 3

A transparent approach was adopted by stating the energy conductivity through the whole rooflight system, once installed according to the recommendation details, so you and your clients have a concise measure of the energy efficiency success.

This performance of the neo Advance rooflight is due to the patented thermal shield* which blocks out heat passing through the aluminium frame and with linings that are installed right up to the glass, ensuring no heat escapes. The unique thermal shield technology prevents condensation and mould problems, allowing any potential condensation to be captured and drained out of the building directly.

There is no compromise on the aesthetics, either internally and externally. It remains free from unsightly fixings to give the contemporary look of clean lines, which is a key element when designing the look and feel of a property. Cleverly, the flat opening rooflight has a concealed motor within the framework, with an option to operate via a switch or through remote-control technology.

Rooflight 4

There is a range of six standard sizes for the motorised opening – up to 2m by 1m; and seven sizes, up to 3m by 1m, for the fixed option. And you can be confident in the knowledge that the neo Advance is suitable for any location of your project. It is designed and manufactured in the UK by a skilled team of craftsmen in the glorious Cotswolds.

Being able to specify a product that is going to be effective in bringing in more natural light than a standard window, reduce heat loss and remain visually stunning, inside and out, is definitely the way forward.

To see the neo Advance flat opening rooflight on show, visit The National Self Build Centre in Swindon – Stand 131.

*1Opening frame variant with standard two-pane glazing specification utilising 16mm argon filled cavity and SGG Planitherm One low emissivity coating.”

*our thermal shield design comprises UPV extrusion filled with 40mm rigid insulation in combination with our lining to glass detail