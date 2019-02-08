TDO Architecture reveals Greenwich housing-led scheme

TDO Architecture has revealed proposals for a housing-led scheme in south-east London
The practice’s plans, approved by Greenwich Council, are for a 1,385m² scheme on a brownfield site on Greenwich High Road, drawn up for developer TLS.
The project will create a five-storey building with 14 homes above a commercial ground floor.
Located between office buildings and a Thames Water facility, the development will be built on a plot that has lain empty since the demolition of the Miller Pub in 2014.
TDO’s design presents a layered façade featuring a series of balconies set in a framework of horizontal and vertical elements, of white concrete and brick.
According to the architects, the layered grid sets the rhythm of the building and provides a means to support balconies and windows while the ‘solid’ line of the building aligns with the building line on the street.
The project is set to start this spring.
1857(00)112 typical floor plan
Project data
Location 83-87 Greenwich High Road, London SE10
Size 1,385 m²
Architect TDO architecture
Client TLS
Planning consultant BPTW
1857(00)130 south elevation
