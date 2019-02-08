Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

TDO Architecture reveals Greenwich housing-led scheme in

8 February, 2019 By

TDO Architecture's proposals for Greenwich High Road

TDO Architecture's proposals for Greenwich High Road

Source:Darc Studio

1/9

Hide caption

  • TDO Architecture's proposals for Greenwich High Road

    TDO Architecture's proposals for Greenwich High Road

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 1857(00)133 west elevation

    West elevation

  • 1857(00)132 north elevation

    North elevation

  • 1857(00)131 east elevation

    East elevation

  • 1857(00)130 south elevation

    South elevation

  • 1857(00)115 fifth floor plan

    Fifth floor plan

  • 1857(00)112 typical floor plan
  • 1857(00)110 ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

  • 1857(00)001 site plan

    Site plan

  • Comment

TDO Architecture has revealed proposals for a housing-led scheme in south-east London 

The practice’s plans, approved by Greenwich Council, are for a 1,385m² scheme on a brownfield site on Greenwich High Road, drawn up for developer TLS.

The project will create a five-storey building with 14 homes above a commercial ground floor.

Located between office buildings and a Thames Water facility, the development will be built on a plot that has lain empty since the demolition of the Miller Pub in 2014.

TDO’s design presents a layered façade featuring a series of balconies set in a framework of horizontal and vertical elements, of white concrete and brick.

According to the architects, the layered grid sets the rhythm of the building and provides a means to support balconies and windows while the ‘solid’ line of the building aligns with the building line on the street. 

The project is set to start this spring.

1857(00)112 typical floor plan

1857(00)112 typical floor plan

Typical floor plan

Project data

Location 83-87 Greenwich High Road, London SE10
Size 1,385 m²
Architect TDO architecture
Client TLS
Planning consultant BPTW

1857(00)130 south elevation

1857(00)130 south elevation

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs