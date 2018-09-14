Support the Women in Architecture campaign by becoming a sponsor

Sponsoring the Women in Architecture campaign not only shows your business is driving and supporting change in the industry but acknowledges the outstanding contribution female architects make to the wider profession.
Benefits of sponsoring include;
- A table of 10 at the Women in Architecture awards luncheon held in Central London
- Branding on all Women in Architecture communications
- Access to all relevant Women in Architecture events
- Exposure in the October and March WIA awards editions of The Architectural Review
- Opportunity to network and align your firm with the WIA partner practices
If you are interested in finding out more, please contact Liz Burke on +44 (0)20 3953 2863 or email elizabeth.burke@emap.com.
