Support the W campaign by becoming a sponsor

Sponsoring the W campaign not only shows your business is driving and supporting change in the industry but acknowledges the outstanding contribution female architects make to the wider profession
Benefits of sponsoring include:
- A table of 10 at the W Awards luncheon held in central London
- Branding on all W programme communications
- Access to all relevant W programme events
- Exposure in the October and March W Awards editions of The Architectural Review
- Opportunity to network and align your firm with the W programme partner practices
If you are interested in finding out more, please contact James Priest on +44 (0)20 3953 2923 or email james.priest@emap.com
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.