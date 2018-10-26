Studio Egret West unveils canalside mixed-use scheme for Hackney

Heatherwick Studio’s Coal Drops Yard scheme in King’s Cross converts listed industrial warehouses to retail and public realm uses with a flourish, writes George Kafka. Photography Hufton + Crow and Luke Hayes
The latest AJ focuses on money with the results of the latest salary survey showing architects’ pay has stagnated and women are still paid less than men for doing the same work. There are building studies of Heatherwick Studios’ Coal Drops Yard retail project in King’s Cross, MICA Architects’ Centre Point redevelopment in central London and Foster + Partners’ Principal Tower luxury housing scheme PLUS the RIBA ...