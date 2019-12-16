Studio Egret West chops off pitched roofs on Hackney canalside scheme

Studio Egret West has removed a distinctive pitched roofline from its canalside scheme in east London after concerns were raised over its impact on the local conservation area

The London-based practice submitted plans to Hackney Council last year for the redevelopment of a storage facility on Regent’s Canal to provide housing and workspace varying from two to nine storeys.

However concerns have been raised that the Sturt’s Yard project would ‘visually compete’ with the Grade II-listed terraced houses in the Arlington Conservation Area.

The GLA’s first-stage report into the scheme said the proposed scheme would introduce a ‘dominant new element’ in the background setting of the listed houses.

It also raised concerns over the ‘unacceptable’ amount of affordable housing – just 7 per cent.

The practice has now given the scheme a haircut, reducing its height to six storeys along the canal frontage and up to seven towards Eagle Wharf Road.

It has also increased the number of homes the scheme will deliver from 141 to 150 and upped the amount of affordable workspace from eight per cent to ten.

The scheme will also reinstate an original canalside yard as a public space, which will be framed by a Victorian truss canopy, and create a pedestrian route from the street to the canal and the café.

The development would rub shoulders with Holborn Studios, a film and photographic studio which has fought a long campaign against plans by the building’s owners to turn the site into flats.

The scheme is expected to go before Hackney’s planning committee in early 2020.