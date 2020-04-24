Scottish govt says offices and schools need redesign for lockdown to be eased

The Scottish government has said lockdown could be eased if classrooms and offices are redesigned to support social distancing measures

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted distancing measures were likely to extend beyond 2020 but said schools and some businesses could re-open if their workplaces were redesigned.

‘It may be that some businesses in some sectors can reopen, but only if they can change how they work to keep employees and customers 2m distant from each other,’ she said.

‘With schools, classrooms may have to be redesigned to allow social distancing, so maybe not all children can go back to, and be at, school at the same time.’

In a ‘Framework for Decision-Making’ document published yesterday, the Scottish government confirmed it would work with partners across society ‘to redesign workplaces, education settings and other premises so they are places where spread is minimised’.

The announcement by Scottish government is the first official acknowledgement that public and business spaces may have to be adapted for a ‘new normal’ after lockdown is eased.

The Royal Incorporation of Scottish Architects responded to the announcement by writing to the chief architect at the Scottish government and offering ‘assistance in developing design solutions and adaptions required to address the likely future changes’.

A spokesperson for the Scottish government told the AJ: ‘We very much welcome the offer of assistance from RIAS to assist with classroom re-design and we will explore all potential options as we take forward our exit strategy from lockdown.’

Jude Barber, director at Glasgow-based Collective Architecture, said: ‘Given the spatial and behavioural challenges surrounding the pandemic, it seems only right that architects, landscape architects and planners should be central to the discussion and share their ideas and expertise.’

But Alan Dunlop, visiting professor in architecture at the University of Liverpool, told the AJ: ‘It is not a great idea to redesign classrooms, lecture theatres, or studios.’

Dunlop described the cost of the measure as ‘prohibitive’ and said: ‘Even if you could compartmentalise classrooms, there is the issue of common areas, such as stairways, corridors, toilets etc and the no small matter of parents and carers collecting and dropping off children at the same time.’

He added: ‘I have never seen a retrofit school that works particularly well and certainly none that would promote learning.’