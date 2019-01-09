Rigorous specification is vital in avoiding the failures that led to Grenfell

2019 01 09 AJ Banners Perspectives 2

Kingspan’s technical manager Matthew Evans reflects on the challenges to the construction industry in the wake of the tragic fire

Eighteen months after the Grenfell tragedy, the construction industry has undergone some of the most intense scrutiny and internal reflection for decades. In an effort to improve levels of accountability throughout the sector, and to redefine the idea of value engineering as a concept that delivers true long-term value rather than a quick saving, a new vocabulary has emerged to describe the changes needed in a post-Grenfell world.

Matthew Evans, Technical manager, Kingspan Insulation

Used extensively by Judith Hackitt in her comprehensive review of the Building Regulations and fire safety, a ‘golden thread’ of information and ‘traceability’ are among the new terms being used to inject greater rigour into the complex ad-hoc process that characterises much of construction today. From briefing through design and delivery and on into the occupation phase of a building’s life, greater continuity and better collaboration and communication are needed.

The single most important measure an architect can take is to eliminate the words ‘or equivalent’ from every specification. An architect will spend a lot of time working out a detail and specification. Changes often occur due to cost or availability without proper consideration of whether the change is appropriate and whether the same level of performance is being achieved. Clear documentation of baseline information and any subsequent changes are essential first steps towards avoiding a repeat of the multiple failures that allowed Grenfell to happen.

The Hackitt Review

Even before publication of the Hackitt Review, Kingspan was calling for tighter regulation, more training and better accountability across the board. Key players in the industry, including the Local Authority Building Control (LABC) and the British Board of Agrément (BBA), have launched a 100 per cent Hackitt campaign, calling for the report’s recommendations to be implemented in full. Kingspan, along with many others, believes that only this will drive the necessary cultural change. Kingspan fully supports the recommendations laid out in Hackitt’s report. Sadly, changing industry-wide structures is a harder sell than a knee-jerk ban that does not address the wider issues.

The government’s proposed ban on the use of combustible materials in the exterior walls of specific building types may appear to be a logical move, but the issue of fire safety is more complex than that. The ban is a prescriptive regulation, which Hackitt warned against in her report. What is vital is assessing how materials perform when they are combined in a cladding system, not the classification given to individual materials themselves.

Testing

One clear trend is greater transparency of product testing. Launched in June, the BBA’s Product Excellence Programme (PEP) is intended to give specifiers increased confidence through more consistent testing regimes. In addition to the previously established auditing programme, auditors will also conduct random sampling to test key product characteristics. These tests will be conducted either annually or triennially depending on product type.

Kingspan advocates large-scale system testing, which has been shown to provide a more realistic assessment of how an entire building element will perform than small-scale testing of individual components.

The most rigorous way of ensuring that cladding systems adequately resist the spread of fire is to assess them as full systems. Just testing one product on its own doesn’t tell you how it’s going to work in combination with others.

The government’s current adopted approach does not follow the Hackitt recommendations; they’ve gone for a very simplistic solution for a limited number of buildings. That doesn’t address the wider issues. Systems relying on prescription may still fail.

The main message here is that testing materials in isolation in small benchtop tests is not scalable to high-rise buildings. Façades are complex; cladding systems can have more than a dozen key components; and only large-scale tests can properly assess the rate of fire spread within a system.

The Golden Thread

Greater transparency and traceability are two areas where manufacturers, such as Kingspan, are focusing their efforts. Transparency involves user-friendly specifications and guidance, along with easily accessible declarations of performance. Traceability tracks where specific products are installed.

Better traceability – a supplier knowing exactly where a particular product is installed – is being kick-started through specific manufacturer initiatives and through increased use of BIM. Last month, Kingspan announced improved traceability for its Kooltherm K15 Rainscreen Board, effective from 1 January 2019. Customers will be required to advise Kingspan where the product will be installed.

The heart of this process will be the golden thread of key information – and the aim is complete visibility. We believe Kingspan leads the way in the insulation industry by making these improvements and we’ve had good initial feedback from the supply chain.

A surge in the uptake of BIM, as demonstrated by the high volume of BIM objects downloaded from Kingspan’s website in the last 12 months, should also contribute to greater traceability. Kingspan’s comprehensive BIM objects represent a significant area of resource investment for the company. Its website and online U-value calculator feature almost 5,500 material layer-set BIM objects.

Passivhaus as a template

Clues on a way forward for an industry currently focused on Grenfell might be found in the rigour of the German Passivhaus standard. As a founding member of the UK’s Passivhaus Trust in 2010, here at Kingspan we know the standard well. In addition to a proven track record in reducing energy loads, Passivhaus offers cost-effective quality assurance, and it has been shown to deliver on a consistent basis.

Passivhaus relies on greater evidence-checking than the standard building control process, mirroring the themes of better information and quality control that permeate the Hackitt Review. This does not mean that every building should be Passivhaus, but rather that adoption of an approach of evidence-based documentation could be transformative for the industry.