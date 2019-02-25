Unsupported browser

PAD Studio submits plans for house on north London backland site

25 February, 2019 By

  • Comment

PAD Studio has put forward proposals for a house on a restricted backland site in Enfield, north London

The practice has lodged plans with Enfield Council for a part single, part two-storey home on a plot of ’uninviting scrubland’ next to garages. 

The 85m² project for a private client includes two bedrooms, a bathroom and study on the first floor, a largely open-plan ground floor with access to a private south-facing courtyard garden.

The single-storey element includes a green roof to improve visual amenity for residents while a monopitch roof to the two-storey part of the building presents a lower eaves height to the east.

The front elevation features concrete detailing and an angled window, fabricated in weathered steel. 

Project data

Project Name EN2 House
Location Enfield, London
Client Undisclosed
Planning authority Enfield Borough Council
Gross internal area 85m² 

