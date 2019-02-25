PAD Studio submits plans for house on north London backland site

PAD Studio has put forward proposals for a house on a restricted backland site in Enfield, north London
The practice has lodged plans with Enfield Council for a part single, part two-storey home on a plot of ’uninviting scrubland’ next to garages.
The 85m² project for a private client includes two bedrooms, a bathroom and study on the first floor, a largely open-plan ground floor with access to a private south-facing courtyard garden.
The single-storey element includes a green roof to improve visual amenity for residents while a monopitch roof to the two-storey part of the building presents a lower eaves height to the east.
The front elevation features concrete detailing and an angled window, fabricated in weathered steel.
Elevations[1][1]
Project data
Project Name EN2 House
Location Enfield, London
Client Undisclosed
Planning authority Enfield Borough Council
Gross internal area 85m²
