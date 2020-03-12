Why architects can’t work from home

What are your experiences? Leave a comment and join the conversation about what practice and the profession look like in a COVID-19 world

Maybe you have already thought to yourself ‘Can I work from home?’ Perhaps work have asked you to fill out a survey so they can gauge if the office could be productive remotely. WFH is often thought of aspirationally, but would architects actually be able to work from home and would they even want to?

The AJ employs some not-currently-practicing architects and their response – which we’re interested to see if readers agree with – is a resounding no. Architects can’t work from home.

Companies don’t have enough laptops. It’s difficult to co-ordinate CAD drawings from home, if you even have CAD at home as the licenses are so expensive. You need to be able to print things and sketch ideas out collaboratively. If there are work laptops available you won’t be able to use Revit effectively on one; two screens are best. Site visits are obviously not possible from the sofa.

These are all broader reasons why architecture firms have not earnestly embraced flexible working as the wider trends have moved in that direction. Only high level employees in architecture practices can work from home as they don’t do any drawing (!) and their jobs mainly rely on management and emails. There are also some cultural barriers to overcome. See Pepper Barney, who when summoned to discuss a flexible working request at BDP was apparently asked how they would know she was not just watching Grand Designs? The request was later turned down and she quit.

What can you do from home then? How might coronavirus shape and change architectural practice? What does it mean more of (reading, research, business development … catching up on your recent issues of the AJ)?

Or maybe everyone has already been enrolled on intensive online CPD courses.

Our readers join the conversation

Co-director of HAT Projects Hana Loftus says coronavirus might have greater impact in different areas of the profession:

Ummm...the idea architects can't WFH, simply not true! We just put in place a system, tested as of today, and we're a small practice. Site shutdowns and consequent costs/delays for clients could be much more impactful. https://t.co/RxJpxR3bmL — Hana Loftus (@hanaloftus) March 12, 2020

Fraser Brown Mackenna architect Kieren Porter doesn’t think the question helpfully contributes to the profession’s image:

They can. Do. And will.



The toxic narrative of the all suffering hero profession must end. — Kieren Porter (@snowyweston) March 12, 2020

Remote worker Ignacio Ferrer, a Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands architect, says on LinkedIn, in answer to Why architects can’t work from home ‘…because we can!, or I have been dreaming for a whole year I was working with my colleague working from his place’

KITSON Architecture director Ellen Kitson says on Facebook ‘Totally possible to work at home as an architect. I’ve done it loads! It’s not perfect and I also miss the atmosphere of my practice but as long as you are super organised you can do it!’. But Elisa Pardini, partner and co-founder at Pardini Hall Architecture says it’s ‘Impossible for all the material that is in the office. Plus I don’t have the licence I need on my personal laptop’.

David Simpson, associate at Associated Architects has WFH down pat:

Utter nonsense. I've just spent the day working from home using Revit, connecting remotely to the company servers, holding meetings with colleagues and collaboratively editing a PowerPoint over TEAMS, and sharing my screen so others could see my work. Very productive. — David Simpson (@dgsimpson74) March 12, 2020

On Facebook RPS Europe senior architect Jordie Bokor, agrees that it is ‘Definitely possible and much more dependent on whether your practice has a decent VPN/internet bandwidth and laptop resource than about the uniqueness of the architect’s role.’