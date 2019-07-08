When do CGIs become CG lies?

Professor Mary Beard recently raised an important question when she asked ‘Do architectural models lie?’ in a piece for The Times Literary Supplement. She highlighted the difference between Formation Architects’ visualisation of Cambridge’s Station Square redevelopment and her experience of the built scheme.

What annoyed Beard wasn’t so much what the CGI showed, but what it left out of frame: a super-sized taxi rank that dominates the square, which has set the tone for much of the criticism the scheme has drawn. It isn’t the first CGI to be accused of misleading. Value engineering can lead to a delivered building being a pale imitation of the proposal. Some CGIs are scarcely believable. Beard’s article questions how we use CGIs and what it means to be honest in doing so.

Show Fullscreen Colannade (main) CGI of Station Square, Cambridge by Formation Architects





Show Fullscreen Img 4691 Source: Jonny Anstead Station Square, Cambridge





CGIs bring architectural ideas to life. They help persuade people our plans deserve support. They’re a valuable communication tool: many struggle with plans, but everyone understands a picture. CGIs present schemes at their best: under not-quite-cloudless skies, with a well-placed bike or car and populated by the ever-present ‘render ghosts’. But what if plans change? Proposals evolve: does this make the original render a ‘lie’?

In 2015, together with Mole Architects, TOWN commissioned Darc Studio to prepare CGIs for Marmalade Lane, a co-housing development in Cambridge. We wanted to sell our vision to the landowner and future residents. But we also wanted something to inspire us.

This was to be TOWN’s first built development, and we wanted a sneak preview of how the theory might turn out. The images became a touchstone for the evolving design: were we doing what we said we would? If we changed things, was it for the better? Now complete, we see how it evolved over four years. The built form sees houses in different orders of size and brick colour. This is evidence of residents’ involvement in shaping the scheme through co-design.

Show Fullscreen K1 view 01 final Visualisation of Marmalade Lane by Mole Architects by Darc Studio





The gardens – intended as semi-enclosed areas for planting and conversation – evolved to accommodate bulky air-source heat pump enclosures. So there is less front garden, but cleaner energy: a design compromise, maybe, but a valid one, given the climate emergency.

Most noticeable are the changes to the landscaping. The planted mounds have given way to more formal, permeable paving, owing to a planning obligation reserving spare parking, should residents of the future abandon their commitment to cycling and car-pooling.

The grasscrete, identified by residents as impractical, was replaced in parts by asphalt. This felt like a compromise, but it’s better for scooters, rollerblades, ball games, space hoppers and chalk drawings, helping turn the lane into a playground.

Show Fullscreen 20190411 marmalade lane 0214 Marmalade Lane completed





So, did the image lie? The development evolved, certainly. But, fundamentally, the CGI showed what Marmalade Lane has become: a street for people, a place to gather and for children to play.

Turning back to Mary Beard’s original criticism of Cambridge’s Station Square. Her comments may yet prove unjustified: the area’s next phase, incorporating new buildings and public space, is currently under way. But the real measure of its success won’t be in architectural quality or value engineering – resilient places can, and frequently do, tolerate poor or average buildings. It will be in how its public realm addresses the lie at the heart of Beard’s criticism. Station Square promised to create a public realm for people, but so far has given it to motor vehicles.

Jonny Anstead is director of developer TOWN