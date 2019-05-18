Look at the above photograph. Take time to examine all those smiling faces, all those people so happy to be working for Hawkins\Brown, a practice that has been shortlisted for this year’s AJ100 Employer of the Year award.

Sadly for 19 of its employees, the fun is very much over. The architect has grown from 150 staff in one office to nearly 300 across four bases in just five years. But it has decided that 19 of those staff were surplus to requirements and made them redundant.

Justifying the job cuts, it said: ‘In a relatively short time, we have become a different scale of business, with different requirements across management, design and delivery.’ It also said it was adapting to changing market conditions ‘which unquestionably include some impact from the ongoing uncertainty relating to Brexit’.



Times haven’t been too lean for the firm though, with it securing two major jobs only last month. It won a competition to design a £6 million innovation centre outside Reading for chemical multinational Johnson Matthey; and it has also been appointed, with HTA Design, to design the first 725 homes on Enfield Council’s £6 billion development of Meridian Water in north London.



And earlier this year it launched Studio Scotland, a new office with a presence in Edinburgh and Glasgow after winning work at the universities of both these cities.

Chinese American architect IM Pei has died at the impressive age of 102.



Ieoh Ming Pei was born in Guangzhou but moved to the US aged 18 and studied architecture at MIT and Harvard, opening his own practice in 1955. He went on to design buildings across the world, notably museums, schools and hotels.



Among the best known are the 21m-tall glass pyramid outside the Louvre in Paris, the Islamic Museum of Art in Qatar and the John F Kennedy Library in Boston.



Pei received many honours over his lifetime, most notably the Pritzker Prize in 1983. He used the $100,000 that came with that accolade to set up a scholarship for Chinese people to study architecture in the United States.



As well as his Louvre project, Pei used the pyramid form in several of his buildings, including his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, two buildings for IBM and pavilions at Japan’s Miho Museum. His one UK building also followed this theme, being a pyramid-shaped folly on the grounds of 18th-century Oare House in Wiltshire.

Council architects online index

The number of architects employed by councils across Britain has dropped by a tenth in the last four years, according to research by the AJ. Perhaps the only surprise in this is that there were still any architects working for councils in the first place.

As old-timers will tell you, it used to be a very different story. Former RIBA president Owen Luder recalls how during the post-war local authority-led construction boom almost half of all architects were employed directly by councils. That all changed during Margaret Thatcher’s government, which pursued a resolute policy to move architecture out of the public sector.

Yet the scant numbers that remain have been further decimated by the austerity programme and the major cuts to central government funding for council services.

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire calls the decline ‘short-sighted’, saying: ‘Without properly resourced planning departments it is impossible for local authorities to have vital and timely discussions about design quality.’

One wonders whether the keenly awaited report from the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission will highlight this factor as an obstacle to the high design quality it is seeking.

However, London is one of the few places where the tide appears to have changed. Four years ago, London’s 32 boroughs employed only 29 architects between them; the AJ’s analysis shows that this has now risen to 44. It hardly constitutes a thriving sector, but it nevertheless could mark a sea change.

This month marks the first anniversary of Public Practice, the social enterprise which arranges one-year placements for architects at council planning departments, with the long-term aim of improving the quality of new homes.

Its first intake involved 17 ‘associates’, as it calls them, and such has been the scheme’s popularity that the second batch, who began their placements this month, has been expanded to 37. So far it operates predominantly in London, though it is now looking to expand nationally. And as a career option, it’s proving extremely popular, with 430 applications so far.

While associates find themselves having to grapple with councils’ complex organisational structures, they also report more modern working practices and a better work/life balance as well as finding the work ‘incredibly exciting’, as one associate puts it, while another talks of doing ‘important, public-minded work’.

Pooja Agrawal, who set up Public Practice with Finn Williams, says that too often, architects in private practice find themselves designing for the market rather than for the people who will live in these places.

Can Japan’s biggest housebuilder provide the extra push to tackle the UK’s housing crisis? Sekisui House, which has been a pioneer in the field of modular housing, hopes to with its £22 million investment in House, the modular arm of developer Urban Splash.



The joint venture is also receiving £30 million of government funding as well as an investment from the founder of car dealer We Buy Any Car. It hopes to deliver thousands of prefabricated homes across the UK.



Urban Splash has been increasing its involvement in modular housing of late. In January it completed a deal to build 347 modular homes on the massive Wirral Waters scheme in Merseyside; while in February Shed KM revealed plans for a kit-of-parts block of flats for the developer’s New Islington scheme in Manchester, being built in a factory in Bilbao.



Also that month it won a competition, working with architect Proctor Matthews, to build 440 homes at Northstowe new town in Cambridgeshire, which is set to become the UK’s largest modular housing scheme this century.



The involvement of Sekisui House brings not only additional investment but significant technology and know-how. Housing minister Kit Malthouse said the company brought ‘a proven track record in harnessing the modern methods of construction that are transforming home-building.



Much of the attraction of prefabricated housing is the relative speed with which construction can take place. But Urban Splash stresses that this is not simply some ‘pile them high, sell them cheap’ strategy. Its chairman Tom Bloxham said it chose to work with Sekisui House because of its shared philosophy that ‘we are making homes not units’.

Shutterstockqueenelizabethandsonprinceandrewdukeofyorkheadtoroyalascotinalandaucarriage

Royals and architecture go together like Luddites and the spinning jenny; so it’s a warm Weekend Roundup welcome to Prince Andrew, who has stepped into the fray by becoming patron of the Royal Fine Art Commission Trust.



What took him so long to show this interest in the subject? Did the birth of great nephew Archie, pushing the man who was once second in line to the throne back a further place to eighth, make the 59-year-old feel he needed to do more with his life?



The trust was set up in 1987 to complement the Royal Fine Art Commission, then the government’s design watchdog, casting its critical eye over proposed new buildings.



And it got into a notable tussle with Andrew’s older brother when it campaigned vigorously against a Neoclassical proposal for London’s Paternoster Square, a scheme that Charles had championed.



When the commission was replaced by CABE in 1999, the trust continued, remaining in the limelight through its now-defunct award for best building of the year. Today its activities appear to be limited to research and running summer schools.



In the foreword for a recent publication by the trust, Andrew writes of ‘a resurgence of interest in the need for beauty in our environment’. Yes, it’s that ‘beauty’ word again; though the presence of Norman Foster as the trust’s president suggests that fears of a bias towards traditionalism may be misplaced.

