Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

We are seeing a paradigm shift in the way practices think and work

22 June, 2020

Emily Booth
  • Comment

Architects Declare has attracted significant support in the profession and is changing building design, says Emily Booth

As we emerge from lockdown, it’s clear that the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a rethink about how we act as a society, and the implications of our actions. There are opportunities here to start to put right many past wrongs. One of these opportunities is how we address the climate crisis.

There is no point just doing what we’ve done for decades. We must consume less, pollute less – but without losing the ability to dream big. We need to refocus our energies and our ingenuity.

There are already many calls to think differently. The news that the designs of a range of planned garden cities will lock residents into car dependency, for example, underlines the need to get the basics right, and that includes transport links. If you can’t walk or cycle to local amenities, there’s a problem.

And, used appropriately, different materials, such as timber, have an important role to play in greener buildings (see the La Borda social housing complex in Barcelona by local architecture co-operative Lacol for inspiration). So it’s heartening to see that the Construction Industry Council has cautioned the government against prohibiting the use of timber as a structural material.

It has been a year since Architects Declare launched, driven by 17 RIBA Stirling Prize winners, calling for a ‘paradigm shift’ in the way practices design and work. Since then it has garnered significant support, with almost 1,000 architects and practices signing up to its far-reaching pledges. Its influence has been significant and, while it is not without its detractors, it has gone a considerable way to help to change practices’ mindsets, as our Architects Declare survey shows.

Architects Declare is part of a broader cultural awareness, which means practices increasingly consider the climate implications of their buildings and are increasingly able to have more robust conversations with clients about materials and approaches.

There is also emphasis on the future. A common response to Architects Declare has been that firms will only be able to deliver on their commitments in forthcoming projects – that carbon zero has to be embedded into the early stages of jobs (‘those on site now and in late design phases can’t really comply retrospectively’).

Retrofit is a crucial part of a more sustainable future

Well, to a point. Measurement seems to be a big issue here. Life cycle costing, whole-life carbon modelling and, crucially, post-occupancy evaluation, make up one of the Architects Declare pledges. There is little excuse for not doing post-occupancy evaluation if you’ve promised to do it.

Yet, according to the AJ100 survey (the vast majority of whom have signed up to Architects Declare), 26 per cent of the top 100 practices never carry out POE, and only 48 per cent do it occasionally.

Another of the pledges prioritises retrofit. Here, it chimes with the AJ’s own RetroFirst campaign, which calls for changes in tax, policy and procurement to promote retrofit over new build where possible. Retrofit is a crucial part of a more sustainable future – it is invariably more carbon-efficient to work with existing structures than to bulldoze what’s already there and then build anew.

We are delighted that our RetroFirst campaign now has an amazing 250 supporters – ranging from architects to clients, developers to engineers, campaigning groups to consultants – and we want to thank you all for your support, suggestions and insights. This week we have put forward the campaign proposals to the relevant government ministers. We’ll keep you posted.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

  • Ad logo

    What has Architects Declare achieved?

    18 June 2020

    A new survey of AJ readers suggests most of the 900-plus practices which have signed up believe it has changed their business. But is this really the ‘paradigm shift’ the movement calls for?

  • Aj summit 4 01

    Top speakers announced for AJ Summit in April

    29 February 2020

    Leading figures from British Land, the Committee on Climate Change, the London School of Economics and practices including dRMM, Featherstone Young and Boston-based MASS Design Group will address delegates at County Hall 

  • Architects declare logo

    AJ survey: Has Architects Declare been a success?

    7 June 2020

    The AJ wants to know what you think Architects Declare has managed to achieve in its first 12 months

  • Architects declare collage

    Architects Declare organisers: ‘We want to influence, not name and shame’

    2 June 2020

    Three of the instigators of Architects Declare – Steve Tompkins of Haworth Tompkins, Michael Pawlyn of Exploration Architecture, and Julia Barfield of Marks Barfield – discuss the movement’s progress and its plans to become far more vocal in a Q&A with Will Hurst

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more