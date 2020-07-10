The university campus of the future is both physical and digital

In these tough times, many universities and educational institutions are still grappling with the challenges of rethinking how they engage with students – and it is just too early to see what will happen in the longer term in any kind of detail. For some institutions, the situation could prove catastrophic, as the BBC reported on Monday.

However, I am pretty sure that whatever is in store for the sector will require the architect to be especially nimble, finding new ways of collaborating with other disciplines.

For example, what does an online curriculum (to which several universities have committed) look like? Architects will have to forge connections with digital agencies, who are well-versed in creating online user experiences, with architects helping shape these so that they complement the physical estates.

Thinking about the physical and digital campus as a blended experience is one way that architects can place themselves as the linchpin of change, the conductor of a new type of campus.

In my view, physical estates are still going to be essential in the long term: after all, if online-only learning were so attractive, why has the Open University not taken control of the market? Students still want a discursive form of learning that relies on interaction and a tribal feeling of togetherness; they still see the physical journey to a campus as an opportunity to engage positively with life and they need the social connections that the university experience brings.

But the spaces in which they come together are very likely to change, adapting to this new world we are discovering day by day – and architects have a significant role in this reshaping process.

The large lecture theatre, which was already fading in popularity, is likely to be superseded by a mixture of informal, short-term collaboration spaces, with lecture series available online. University support staff will increasingly choose to work from home, thereby reducing demand for the traditional office, which will open up opportunities for repurposing of space.

Architects are going to need to think more laterally, as universities will need their consultant teams to get the last drop of usefulness from every inch of their estates. This will see the creative re-use and repurposing of forgotten and tired buildings rise to the top of the agenda and institutions reshaped with reinvention and resourcefulness.

Architects will increasingly find themselves pushing at an open door when it comes to the re-use of buildings

I think architects will increasingly find themselves pushing at an open door when it comes to the re-use of buildings and with this will come opportunities to recast buildings to fit new requirements. With this recalibration of budgets and values, we can create an opportunity to maintain the ambitious sustainability targets and the challenges of achieving net zero carbon that many of our clients have been adopting.

So yes, the future is uncertain in higher education, and current opportunities are few and far between, but the underlying factors remain positive in the long term. The drop in development budgets, although on the face of it bad news for consultants, will drive a consolidation and concentration of campuses that is exactly where the sector needs to go if they are to achieve their targets.

Our higher education clients will need to rethink their estates strategies and the campus experience will need to be more vital and engaging than ever, and architects are ideally placed to respond with imagination and clarity. To achieve this our profession will need to grapple with changing budgets, briefs and technology but the constant will be the relationship between engaging architecture and student experience, which will be more important than ever.

Rupert Goddard is a partner at Sheppard Robson