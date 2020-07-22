The heritage zealots are wrong. Replicating Notre-Dame’s spire is wrong

Notre-Dame’s spire was beautiful, haunting and grossly underrated. But, asks Karl Singporewala, if its destruction was an act of God, then who are we to build a perfect replica?

There is a difference between preservation and replication. Preservation, by its very definition, requires something that needs protecting – but in this case, the spire was destroyed in its entirety. The French, therefore, would only be protecting its memory, and in 2020 we have other ways to remember, document and experience what we have lost.

By embarking on this route, the heritage zealots are just protecting themselves from any real decision-making in relation to the future of the building. Rather than embracing the fire as one of the most significant pages in the cathedral’s 859-year history, they are instead subverting history by closing the book and declaring that Notre-Dame has no more new stories to tell.

For those who have debated and successfully argued for a replica rebuild, there is reference to the ICOMOS 1964 Venice Charter, which still holds up today as the gospel for conservation and restoration of monuments and sites. The charter, however, doesn’t talk about replication, it talks about preservation. It even states that ‘missing parts … must be distinguishable from the original ’. So why aren’t we suggesting something distinguishable? When the Old St Paul’s burnt down in 1666, did Wren build a replica?

The heritage guys could have acted as kingmakers and set up the competition. They could have set the rules and policed the entries. One only has to look back at Prouvé, Johnson, Niemeyer and others, who had the courage to judge and select the Rogers/Piano/Rice/Happold Pompidou from a sea of mediocrity. Despite Prouvé being derided for many years following his decision as chairman of the jury, the choice to create something unapologetically new and exciting required much bravery and is now proven to have been the right one.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, appeared to show similar bravery early on after the fire, by vowing to rebuild the spire ‘more beautifully than before’. But, sadly, this statement proved unpopular and within months the French Senate had overridden him and decreed the replica route was the only option it would allow.

Cathedrals are supposed to transcend time and space

We now live in an Insta-gratification world, where decisions must be made promptly (without wider debate) and things must be rebuilt straight away – if nothing else, because ‘the Olympics are coming in four years’. The original medieval Notre-Dame, however, took over 180 years to finish – cathedrals are supposed to transcend time and space.

The main problem was that Macron and his late prime minister Édouard Phillipe prematurely went to the media announcing an international competition for a new spire. This was then reciprocated by trigger-happy architects and CGI monkeys churning out Insta-renders of crystalline glass ice palace spires from rejected Disney films. To quote my old mentor, ‘If glass is the answer, what was the question?’

These ill-considered designs were then splashed over social media and used as clickbait by a number of media outlets, in the months following the fire, giving the heritage guys all the ammunition they needed to enforce a decision to replicate the spire as the only ‘sensible’ option for Paris. The replica became the populist choice, with no other voice allowed.

Paris lost a dear child on the day of the inferno, but that doesn’t mean that it should try and give birth to a genetically engineered clone baby, calling it by the same name. A replica spire will never be the same, nor as good as the original. However beautiful it may be, a great opportunity will have been missed.

Karl Singporewala is an architect, sculptor and co-director at Barbara Weiss Architects. Following the destruction of the Notre-Dame spire he led a research project to document Viollet-le-Duc’s original drawings, 3D data, high-res photos and the original carpenter’s structural maquette. The result was an accurate 1m-high charred scale timber sculpture which was included in Royal West of England Academy of Art exhibition Flashes to Ashes - Fire in British Art from 1692-2019.