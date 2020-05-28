The Coach: ‘How should I manage video conference calls?’

We are in the middle of completing a large tender package and I have a diverse team to manage remotely. The other day one colleague got quite agitated in a video call when challenged why she hadn’t brought up a particular issue before. She said that I had never let her speak on these large conference calls. How can I address this?

Matthew turner

The video conference format seems to be great for certain kinds of meeting, but not so good for others. Straightforward fact-sharing and updating, or ‘speaker and listener’ meetings, work quite well in this format.

More collaborative and exploratory meetings can be challenging, and many are reporting these meetings are very tiring.

Gone is the ability to scan the room, spot the nuance of someone’s body language indicating they want to step in.

Whatever the content, the one-voice-at-a-time model rewards extroverts, and risks introverts shrinking into the ether on large calls.

There is a simple solution to this, through good chairmanship that actively seeks input at various points in the call. Switch from ‘broadcast’ to ‘receive’.

When concluding, if you have not heard from someone, ask them directly if they have any comments.

