Rogue practices are dishing out callous treatment to architectural workers

The Covid-19 crisis has confirmed that architectural workers need a union, says the Section of Architectural Workers
’We were still working in the office until the day before lockdown, people were still being encouraged to come in with mild symptoms. At one point quite a few people became ill. Those of us still working have had to pick up the slack, working loads of unpaid overtime to keep things going.’
This was one of many early reports of the sector being slow to respond to Covid-19 in the run-up to the lockdown. As the UK’s only trade union for architectural workers, we knew the impact of the coronavirus crisis on our members would be dramatic.
The symptoms of this crisis are not new: the deep-rooted problems of overwork, underpay, precarious employment terms, discrimination and a growing mental health crisis within the sector have merely been thrown into sharper relief. A desire to collectively tackle these issues was what led to the launch of the Section of Architectural Workers (SAW), a branch of the radical grassroots trade union United Voices of the World, in October 2019.
In the wake of Covid-19, poor working conditions threaten much more than just our mental health. Many employers were too slow to act – being both under-prepared in terms of adapting digital and physical infrastructure, and failing in their responsibilities to ensure the health and safety of their workers. In the weeks before official lockdown a large London architecture office ordered its staff to come to work even after one of their colleagues was diagnosed with Covid-19.
At the first sign of disruption, employers have been quick to carry out rushed redundancies and contract terminations. Our members who are newly unemployed find themselves in an impossible situation: rent is due, and there’s little chance of finding a new job. We’re hearing many cases of people being made redundant in circumstances in which they could have been furloughed.
There is absolutely no reason for employers not to use government funds to provide short term stability for staff, and choosing to make redundancies instead is callous and morally reprehensible. We have been fighting for those made redundant to be reinstated and put on furlough, and we have had a number of wins in recent weeks.
We have London-based members who have been furloughed but are expected to continue to work
These rapid changes to employment conditions are being used as a battering ram for unrelated contract changes and indefinite wage reductions. Most shockingly of all, we have London-based members who have been furloughed but are expected to continue to work on fee paying projects.
Systemic overwork, underpay and precarious employment terms meant we struggled to maintain a work-life balance before the lockdown. Now, long hours in the office have been replaced with longer working hours at home. In the work-from-home world, the panopticon of the open plan office has been replaced by a webcam. One worker was instructed to keep their webcam and microphone on at all times during work hours.
While the recent announcement from the government has been criticised for its mixed messages, one thing was clear: if you can work from home continue to do so. Architectural workers can, and have been successfully working from home: we should not be risking lives getting on public transport back into the office. We are, of course, concerned about the high death rates on construction sites and stand in solidarity with the Shut the Sites campaign.
Practice leaders rushing to opine about how Covid-19 will change urban design, the office or society should reflect on their own workplace cultures. Architects champion community engagement on design projects, but often display complete disdain for engaging with their own staff. There is an overwhelming lack of information, transparency and clarity from management within the sector.
Despite being physically contained in our homes, we continue meeting online, talking to our co-workers, training each other about our rights, formulating collective demands, and co-writing letters. By organising in workplaces we can demand that management engage with us, rather than handing down decisions to be accepted unquestionably.
We would like to hear from architectural workers about how their employers are responding to the Covid-19 crisis. Please fill in our survey or email us. You can use these links to read our collective demands and find out more information about how to join us.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (3)
A N Archist18 May, 2020 1:14 pm
Workers of the world unite, you having nothing to lose but your jobs, I mean chains! The time for revolution is upon us...man the barricades!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Gerard Bareham18 May, 2020 3:32 pm
Practices abusing public funds to use Furlough payments not as they are intended as job retention, but instead to use the payments to cover the cost of making staff redundant without any cost to the Practice. This fraudulent activity is a disgrace for any business, but especially so when done by RIBA Chartered Practices, which supposedly operate under a Code of Conduct. They should be identified to HMRC, ARB, RIBA and struck off.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
dmulibej@dmu.ac.uk18 May, 2020 4:36 pm
Please start to name and shame practices who employ such shameful working practices. If this information is not available to the employment market then practices will continue to hire and fire as they see fit. If this information is available to the employment market then the wider architectural fraternity can make informed choices about which practices to work for. Eventually those who cannot source employees due to their own poor people management will die off since they will not be able to resource projects.
Or say nothing, let them carry on and nothing will change because they can get away with it.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment