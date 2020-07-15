Reports of the RIBA’s demise are greatly exaggerated

There is much to do but the Institute is on the way up if the elections are anything to go by, writes Ben Derbyshire

Reports that the Royal Institute of British Architect has had its day are clearly exaggerated if the clamour seeking election to its Council and Presidency is anything to go by. I was elected to RIBA Council in 2014 and have served six years – two of those, between September 2017 to August 2019 as President. As my term as a National Councillor comes to an end, the world is in a tumult unimaginable when I started. My campaign slogan, #ChangeIsNecessary, has never seemed more pertinent and if it’s true that crisis accelerates change, then we may get there sooner than we might have hoped.

After many years as a refusenik, I joined the RIBA’s governance out of concern for the declining fortunes and influence of the profession, and with an ambition to see architecture valued by society as it once was, especially in the post-war years of reconstruction, when the profession was on the front line in building the welfare state. I believed, and still do, that there is no other organisation that comes close to the potential to overcome the ‘value challenge,’ as I came to call architecture’s existential threat.

This year’s elections seem set to be the most lively for years. The Architects Journal, possibly the RIBA’s sternest critic, notoriously disinterested in anything but the institute’s misfortunes, runs breathless headlines about the climate activists and diversity champions running for RIBA council and the five (yes FIVE) presidential candidates clashing on diversity and climate change in well attended on-line hustings. This year 15,000 student and associate members of the RIBA will be able to vote for the president for the first time ever.

Leadership issues at RIBA have given plenty for the hacks to write about. But underlying the gossip there is a tectonic shift going on at 66 Portland Place. The future lies in a creative tension between a properly constituted Board and an elected Council. The Board has 12 non-executive trustees, brought together for the first time (believe it or not) on the basis of best fit to a matrix of the necessary skills and experience. Seven Board members are drawn from Council. The elected Council of 50 or so RIBA members from all the Institute’s nations and regions is the voice of the profession, there to inform the Board, hold it to account with the power to dismiss any or all of the Trustees as it sees fit.

I have absolutely no doubt that this dynamic will work. RIBA will have an effective and competent Board with the continuity necessary to deliver strategy on the one hand, and a demanding, vocal and feisty Council bringing the wide range of view points (for which the profession is notorious) to bear on the trajectory of travel for the Institute.

The elected President chairs Council and is the profession’s figurehead – chosen to articulate the electorate’s aspirations. I myself applied to be chair of the Board and was pipped to the post by a knight of the realm, no less – and fair do’s – I can’t compete with Nigel Carrington’s achievements. Now the post remains open, I still say it should be filled by an architect.

As I attended my last Council meeting I was struck how so many contributions from the floor brilliantly expressed the aspirations of a profession desperate to get to grips with the issues of the day. At a time when society has an alarming sense of having lost control, architects and urbanists have a unique role to play. We can enable communities suffering loss and we can lobby government not to render them yet more powerless with further policies in the offing which seem aimed at by-passing local democracy.

There is much to do. The RIBA has been refinanced and re-organised. By September, once the new arrangements have settled down, the Institute will also be reinvigorated with a new intake from its members and a President-elect emboldened (I dare to hope) with the mandate of a decent turnout. The nation is in crisis – #ChangeIsNecessary like never before.

Ben Derbyshire is the chair of HTA Design and immediate past president of the RIBA