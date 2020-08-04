Minimum space standards for PDR homes? Don’t hold your breath

It is ironic that, in the middle of a pandemic, organisations from the Ministry of Housing to the RIBA to the Architectural Association seem bent on self-destruction, says Paul Finch

I am indebted to townscape consultant Peter Stewart for drawing attention to this Parliamentary answer last month, prompted by a question to Boris Johnson from Clive Betts (Labour, Sheffield South East), in respect of permitted development of residential units. Studio flats of 16m², declared Betts, are ‘just about the size of the base of the ministerial limousine that he gets driven around in […] Will he now change the rules and ensure that we never again allow slums to be built and people asked to live in a space as small as his ministerial car?’

The Prime Minister responded: ‘I was proud as Mayor of London to change the London Plan to ensure that we went for Parker Morris plus 10 per cent for our space standards. We will ensure that we not only build better and more beautifully, but that we give people the space they need to live and grow in the homes that we will build.’

There is no evidence that Jenrick has the faintest idea about any of the subject areas for which he is responsible

That sounds awfully like a commitment, but let’s wait and see if it is included in the document on the massive shake-up of the planning system being announced this week by secretary of state Robert Jenrick, the man in charge of housing, local government, planning and Uncle Tom Cobley. I am not holding my breath, since there is no evidence that Jenrick has the faintest idea about any of the subject areas for which he is responsible.

Indeed, in respect of the Westferry housing development, from which he has absented himself from decision-making after being forced to overturn his own appeal approval on grounds of bias, Jenrick has proved incapable of understanding his quasi-judicial role.

He should have resigned or been sacked by now, thus being a highly inappropriate person to be leading government policy on anything to do with planning. It is bound to end in tears, certainly judging by the mind-numbing claims being made about why we have a shortage of affordable homes (clue: politicians aren’t responsible).

Mr Jenrick seems to have a death wish in respect of his own department, the long-winded Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. If only it didn’t exist, perhaps the free market could take care of everything to everyone’s satisfaction. That seems to be the Jenrick view, with the ongoing nutcase belief that taxing housebuilders will make everything come right. Anyway, will he introduce minimum space standards for permitted development housing, as promised by the PM? Again, I am not holding my breath. I never have high expectations of people who behave like spivs.

The current health crisis has exposed multiple organisations as having similar death wishes to the ministry. The RIBA is a case in point. It is surely extraordinary that a professional institute, that invented and has monitored architectural education and professional standards for more than 150 years, should have so little to say about the recent government announcement that the dreaded Architects’ Registration Board is being asked to make proposals to ensure the competence of practising architects.

Does the RIBA think it is in alliance with the ARB, which would be happy to see the institute put out of business?

Isn’t that what it has existed to do since the Registration Act of 1931? If it hasn’t been doing it, why isn’t it shut down and replaced by, say, the RIBA, which has a long track record of promoting high standards of both technical performance and ethical standards? Why the deafening silence from the latter? Does it think it is in alliance with the ARB, which in truth would be very happy to see the institute put out of business?

The only architectural organisation to come out of the pandemic with credit is the Architecture Foundation, with a lively cultural programme that is in marked contrast to the efforts of Portland Place and its staff of 300. Let’s hope that the new RIBA president-elect can get things moving, especially if the current lame-duck president does the right thing and bows out as rapidly as possible.

Meanwhile in Bedford Square, an ongoing farce or tragedy, depending on your point of view, brings the future of the Architectural Association into doubt. The head of school is a sort of elected dictator and has been since Alvin Boyarsky’s regime in the 1970s. The school community votes for someone to give a lead and take decisions – but increasingly objects the moment the elected director treads on someone’s toes.

A pusillanimous AA council/trustee board, scarcely recognisable as the sort of architectural powerhouse it once was, has caved in and sacked the director. No doubt the HR experience of various council members has been influential, even if they know nothing about architecture, architectural culture or indeed the AA itself.

A death wish is an ironic aspiration in the middle of a pandemic.