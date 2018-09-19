King’s Cross chief gets a second bite of the cherry at Canada Water

Architects are concerned a loss of diversity will lead to ‘boring conversations and dull design’ after the ARB recorded a 42 per cent fall in registrations from non-British EU architects since the Brexit vote
