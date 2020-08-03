Designing without shared touch points

At the time of writing, UK businesses are looking at how they can return to trading after the coronavirus lockdown, and what changes are required. The requirement for 2m distancing (or 1m plus mitigation) along with the widespread adoption by staff of working from home could mean that clients will have more space in their buildings than they had previously and this could lead to major changes in the way we design and use work, social and retail spaces.

As businesses look to reopen their doors, one of the biggest issues to address is the doors themselves and architects may find themselves asked to come up with new and innovative design solutions to reduce the number of shared touch points, such as door handles.

One of the first questions to address is whether the door is needed in the first place. For example, most toilet designs in office buildings still have a communal entry door to gain access to the urinals and cubicles themselves. However, when you look at transport centres such as railways, airports and even shopping centres, these instead have discreet, screened, but open entry points to gain access, making one less point of contact. Introducing sliding automated cubicle doors (like you see on trains) and sensor taps further reduces the need for touch points.

Applying the same concept to other spaces could have interesting results. For example, if we increase the distance between work space and meeting areas, do the meeting rooms always require doors? Could they be designed to be screened, or acoustically baffled but still be open and retain privacy?

Corridor doors are another example. In many cases these are required to prevent smoke-logging of circulation spaces, but the smoke-stop doors generally just get in the way and are held open for large parts of the day on electromagnetic door holders. Could these be replaced instead with smoke curtains that simply drop when smoke is detected but offer a wide-open and accessible corridor the rest of the time?

Architects may also be asked to look at solutions for altering existing buildings and helping clients to reduce the touch points, even on main entrance or exit points that require security. Here security fixings that operate using, for example, fobs rather than keypads are one potential solution. The classic green push-to-exit button can be replaced by a proximity detector version enabling the magnet to be overridden without the need to touch the release button.

Indeed, many doors can benefit from proximity detection and be fitted with automated opening devices. Implementing changes like this obviously has the added benefit of improving accessibility generally, especially for wheelchair users.

However, one word of caution in all this would be to remind architects that you can’t simply swap ironmongery about if the door is a fire door.

It is essential that in these cases the new fittings do not affect the test rating of the original door set. Fitting a closer or lock of a different size might mean cutting into or packing up part of the fire door, which invalidates its test certificate, and it may be necessary to replace the entire door set and not just the ironmongery to ensure that it still complies.

Architects will play a key part in the redesign of coronavirus-secure workspaces

Any hold-open or automatic opening/closing device must also be designed to ‘fail safe’, so that in the event of a power failure a fire door returns to the closed position. In the case of an exit door, the lock must still ‘fail open’ to enable escape and be fitted to the correct side of the door. It would not be the first time that we have seen such fail-safes fitted to the incorrect side of the door. In fact, in one of the most famous prosecutions under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order, retail giant New Look was prosecuted for fitting the green release buttons on the wrong side of fire exits from the basement of its flagship Oxford Street store in 2009.

Architects, I’m sure, will be asked to play a key part in the redesign of both the short-term and long-term solutions for clients’ coronavirus-secure workspaces. It’s important therefore to remember that even minor works may require Building Control Approval and simply adding or removing doors, partitions, or ironmongery may require consent. So remember to contact Building Control to check before you implement (or better still when you first consider) such changes to avoid the risk of fines for getting it wrong.

Geoff Wilkinson is managing director of Wilkinson Construction Consultants. www.thebuildinginspector.org