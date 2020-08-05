Boys Smith: Put retrofit first to help ‘level up’ the country

History is an alloy of short-term shocks and long-term trends: Brexit, Covid-19, globalisation, climate change, identity, the British regions’ very unequal performance over the last 30 years and the government’s sweeping political gains in poorer and more northern constituencies in the 2019 general election.

The most successful governments are able to forge policies which respond both to the electorate’s immediate hopes and fears and also to more protracted challenges. In that spirit, surely one of the most obvious policy wins for this, or any, government is to align the VAT tax treatment of new build and existing places?

The sustainability arguments will be well-known to AJ readers. Put simply, recycling buildings is normally more sustainable than demolishing them and starting afresh. A new-build two bedroom house uses up the equivalent of 80 tonnes of CO 2. Refurbishment uses eight tonnes. Even with the highest energy-efficient specification, new build would take over 100 years to catch up.

But the case for aligning VAT goes further. Any way you slice the data, some English regions have palpably failed to gain from economic growth over the last generation. The GDP per capita in London is over twice as high as in the North East and it continues to ‘pull away’. Britain is not getting more level yet.

Many small towns in poorer regions have been particularly badly hit. Even pre-Covid, visits to town centres had fallen by 17 per cent and one in 10 shops has stood empty for over a year. What consequence skyrocketing lockdown levels of online spending have on town centres remains to be seen, but it won’t be pretty.

A town is a place where people wish to come to meet, to converse, to mart and to be amused in the process. But too few of England’s town centres achieve this. There is a familiar pattern. The railway station might be cut off from the town by a dual carriageway, acres of parking or lumpen office blocks. Fight your way through to something that passes for a high street and you immediately find units to let, failing shops and a motley collection of national chains. These are not places enough people choose to be. They have lost their purpose.

If our town centres are to revive, they will need rethinking and new investment; new homes, new places to work, new ways to work and better, more humane, streets – beautiful places. Many people’s rediscovery of the advantages of reduced commuting, or the ‘15-minute neighbourhood’, offers a glimmer of hope. But, outside the South East and a few hotspots, too few wish to invest. Greenfield new build is cheaper, less risky and, crucially, doesn’t attract VAT. This matters, particularly in poorer areas, where the build cost is a more important proportion of a development’s overall economics. Create Streets is currently working in several poorer town centres and the challenge of higher build cost discouraging the regeneration of derelict buildings is palpable. This should change.

The current bias in the VAT system in favour of new build over regeneration is not just bad for the environment. It is also an important brake on regeneration, particularly in less prosperous historic town centres. Thanks to support from the Power to Change Fund and the Local Trust, the Create Streets Foundation is currently establishing a commission into how to ‘level up’. It won’t report back until 2021 but I hope that fairer tax for existing places is one of its findings. That would not just be good green politics, it would also be fairer for poorer places. Surely everyone can agree that would be good?

Nicholas Boys Smith is the director of Create Streets and a commissioner of Historic England