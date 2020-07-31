Architecture schools need to reform their teaching to combat climate change

In the climate emergency we now face, architectural education should not only prepare students to practise sustainably, but empower them to positively change it, says Scott McAulay

But architecture schools cannot begin to achieve this without an overdue reconciliation with our rapidly changing world and its climate. Whether its ethos is grounded in practice or highly conceptual, an architecture school is a space for experimentation without real consequences. But they should not be places that normalise ignorance of consequences. Schools must recognise and teach the weight of our collective responsibility, transforming it, with imagination and optimism, into an opportunity for change.

The Anthropocene Architecture School (AAS) was set up in recognition of architecture’s responsibilities within the climate crisis and to catalyse proactive emergency responses urgently. Despite the heart-rending UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 2018 Special Report, it was not enough to jolt schools of architecture, the RIBA nor the ARB into taking paradigm-shifting actions of equivalent magnitude to the climate emergency.

The education delivered in schools of architecture today still does not prepare students for practice in the context of climate breakdown, so a public-facing school of architecture, activism and climate literacy was a necessary response. The AAS’s Crisis Studio project tutors scored the attending students’ understanding of sustainable design. The average was 32.76 per cent, so action – likewise called-for by ACAN’s recently launched Climate Curriculum Campaign – is urgently needed.

Since its launch in 2019, the AAS has engaged more than 1,500 people internationally and held 25 workshops: climate literacy sessions for architectural practices; multidisciplinary sustainable design studios for students; public climate literacy workshops; and a specially designed climate literacy session for educators at the Mackintosh School of Architecture.

Having guest-lectured for schools of architecture; facilitated workshops with Extinction Rebellion and set a climate emergency tone at the RIAS National Convention, the AAS went on to collaborate in the Lockdown Festival of Architecture, an exploration of design’s potential within activism through participatory public workshops, initiated by Peter Brooks.

To architecture schools intending to respond pragmatically to the climate emergency, I say: first, accept that your curriculum does not deliver a climate emergency-compliant education in its current form. Claims that sustainable design is taught ‘implicitly’ must end.

Radical action is overdue. As author and activist Naomi Klein says, when it comes to climate change, ‘there are no non-radical options left on the table’. But is it that radical to suggest that students simply be prepared to contribute to a zero carbon society, instead of accepting they shall inherit a crisis?

Begin weaving sustainability through every aspect of your curriculum and end its reduction to an afterthought with bolt-on, tick-box exercises – and grade it befittingly. Start requiring that those who teach in your institutions, in any capacity, be fluent in climate literacies and zero carbon design skills, and make the supporting CPD a contractual obligation.

Most importantly, campaign, lobby and put pressure on the ARB and the RIBA to restoratively overhaul architectural education’s learning outcomes to accelerate the changes that the profession needs.

The architecture school’s role is to provide an education fit for a climate emergency, while cultivating students’ imaginations so that they can respond to climate change and the systemic issues it amplifies. Anything less is now negligence.

My final advice to schools of architecture is this: instead of blaming professional bodies for your sustained inaction on the climate crisis, organise collectively and challenge them. The creation of spaces to bring about these conversations may even inspire your students to rebel alongside you.

Scott McAulay is co-ordinator of the Anthropocene Architecture School