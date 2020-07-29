Architects are throwing away £150m a year in tax relief

Whenever anyone talks about research and development (R&D), the usual suspects spring to mind — aviation, pharmaceuticals and engineering among others.

But the fact that architects should be mentioned in the same breath represents one of the most expensive misconceptions in our field.

In fact, architectural practices are throwing away tens of millions of pounds a year because they don’t realise they should be getting the same government incentives as these innovation favourites.

Much architectural work qualifies as R&D too. We estimate that architectural firms will miss out on £149m of tax relief this year because they and their accountants don’t realise what kind of work meets HMRC’s criteria (if they are aware of the R&D tax credit scheme at all).

The rules are remarkably broad but architects are on the clock to claim as it can only be backdated to the previous two tax years. The average claim for an architectural practice is £31,000 in the first year, and every company that could claim is already sitting on most of the evidence needed to do so.

There is huge confusion out there about the accessibility of this scheme. It’s a specialist area and accountants, understandably, can’t always know every bit of tax law inside out. The key thing to understand is that HMRC’s R&D tax credit scheme rewards companies whose work seeks to resolve a ‘scientific or technological uncertainty’. This can take the form of a new process, product or service, or simply be an improvement to an existing one. It’s a definition that fits hand in glove with much of the problem solving that architects must grapple with.

By way of example, John Gilbert Architects in Glasgow received £52,000 after developing ways for social housing providers to build energy-efficient homes on a budget. The firm had previously been told that they didn’t qualify and the windfall has allowed them to increase the amount of Passivhaus work in their pipeline by 900% in three years.

We know that, across the 7,515 UK practices employing 37,075 architects (according to ARB figures), approximately 80% of the four in five practices who qualify for the scheme aren’t claiming. This is money that is going down the drain rather than being re-invested in staff, training and new projects. In some cases, larger firms will be passing up hundreds of thousands of pounds every year. Once the claiming deadline passes, that money cannot be recovered.

Any piece of work that requires an architect to create a new product or process that isn’t immediately obvious will likely qualify for the relief. This could be a technical architectural solution, work on a new construction method or material, plus the development of computer software. Even where this work is done by a contractor, the cost associated is still allowable under the scheme.

All businesses collect evidence of expenditure and cost isn’t a barrier to using a specialist because most only charge a fee if successful. The first step architectural companies should take is to ask a specialist if their work qualifies for R&D tax relief.

The wide scope of the R&D tax credit scheme is no accident — it is by design — and it is high time architects started claiming what they are owed.

Karen McFadden is an R&D tax specialist at tax relief consultancy Catax