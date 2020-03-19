A message from the editor

The AJ will continue to support the architecture profession through this difficult time, says Emily Booth

What a difference a week makes. What a difference a day makes. These are extraordinary times – and we would like to wish all our readers, subscribers and supporters well during what is an uncertain, challenging and fast-moving situation.

Here at the AJ, we are privileged to report on and serve the wonderful architecture profession. We’ll be sharing best practice and tips to support you during this difficult time. We’ll be exploring new ways of working – within the architecture industry, and as journalists. We’ll be listening to you, and sharing your stories.

This is a dynamic, creative and resilient community. It is your community. Together, we’ll rise to meet these new challenges. If you would like to get in touch, we’d love to hear from you.