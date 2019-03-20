Zumthor’s holiday home among finalists for RIBA South West awards

Peter Zumthor’s first permanent UK project has made the 14-strong shortlist for this year’s RIBA South West Awards

The renowned Swiss architect’s Secular Retreat near Chivelstone in Devon, delivered by Mole Architects, features alongside schemes by some of the UK’s biggest names, such as Proctor and Matthews, Haworth Tompkins, Allies and Morrison, and Amin Taha’s practice Groupwork.

Six of the projects are by South West-based practices, including Stonewood Design, Western Design Architects, Jonathan Rhind Architects, New British Design, David Sheppard Architects and AHR’s Bristol office.

RIBA South West regional director Jon Watkins said: ‘[These] awards always bring out the best in architects from across the UK across our vast region, and this year’s shortlist offers quality, diversity of type and scale, excellence in design, and lots of delight’.

All the shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA South West awards ceremony on Wednesday 29 May in Bristol.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the RIBA Stirling Prize, announced in October. Regional award-winners will be considered for an RIBA National Award (announced in June) with national winners then in contention for the Stirling shortlist.

Last year, 13 projects were shortlisted for a regional award in the South West, with the region’s building of the year named as Feilden Fowles’ pie factory in Somerset, a 6,500m² plant for UK ready-meals company Charlie Bingham, located in a former limestone quarry. In all, there were eight winners in the RIBA South West region.

Knapp Barns, Gloucestershire, Patrick Lewis Architects

Knapp barns 2833 simon kennedy pressimage 4 Source: Simon Kennedy

Steepleton, Tetbury, Proctor & Matthews Architects

Steepleton 3019 tim crocker pressimage 1 Source: Tim Crocker

Bristol Old Vic, Bristol, Haworth Tompkins

Bristol old vic 3017 fred howarth pressimage 4 Source: Philip Vile

Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath, Stonewood Design

Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 5 Source: Craig Auckland

Dancy House, Marlborough, Allies and Morrison

Dancy house 3367 nick guttridge pressimage 5 Source: Nick Guttridge

Harbour View Burial Ground, Western Design Architects

Harbour view burial 2814 phil easton pressimage 5 Source: Shona Race

The Secular Retreat, Devon, Atelier Peter Zumthor (executive architect: Mole Architects)

The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 3 Source: Jack Hobhouse

Berberis Boat House, Devon, Wimshurst Pelleriti

Berberis boat house 2917 nick kane pressimage 3 Source: Nick Kane

Trenoweth House, Camborne, Groupwork

Trenoweth house 3352 tim soar pressimage 1 Source: Tim Soar

Farmers Arms, Woolsery, Devon, Jonathan Rhind Architects

Farmers arms, woolse 3264 alexander rhind pressimage 4 Source: Alexander Rhind

Stealth House, Devon, Guy Greenfield Architects

Stealth house 3347 paul tyagi pressimage 4 Source: Paul Tyagi

Batelease Farm, Devon, New British Design

Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 5 Source: George Fielding Photography

The Green House, Devon, David Sheppard Architects

The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 2 Source: Joakim Boren

UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR