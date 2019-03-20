Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Zumthor’s holiday home among finalists for RIBA South West awards

20 March, 2019 By

Knapp barns 2833 simon kennedy pressimage 1

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor & Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Source: Tim Crocker

1/28

Hide caption

  • Knapp barns 2833 simon kennedy pressimage 1

    Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor & Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Knapp barns 2833 simon kennedy pressimage 4

    Knapp Barns, Gloucestershire, Patrick Lewis Architects

    Source: Simon Kennedy

  • Steepleton 3019 tim crocker pressimage 1

    Steepleton, Tetbury, Proctor & Matthews Architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Steepleton 3019 tim crocker pressimage 3

    Steepleton, Tetbury, Proctor & Matthews Architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Bristol old vic 3017 philip vile pressimage 2

    Bristol Old Vic, Bristol, Haworth Tompkins

    Source: Philip Vile

  • Bristol old vic 3017 fred howarth pressimage 4

    Bristol Old Vic, Bristol, Haworth Tompkins

    Source: Philip Vile

  • Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 1

    Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath, Stonewood Design

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 2

    Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath, Stonewood Design

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Dancy house 3367 nick guttridge pressimage 1

    Dancy House, Marlborough, Allies and Morrison

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Dancy house 3367 nick guttridge pressimage 2

    Dancy House, Marlborough, Allies and Morrison

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Harbour view burial 2814 shona race pressimage 3

    Harbour View Burial Ground, Western Design Architects

    Source: Shona Race

  • Harbour view burial 2814 phil easton pressimage 5

    Harbour View Burial Ground, Western Design Architects

    Source: Shona Race

  • The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 4

    The Secular Retreat, Devon, Atelier Peter Zumthor (executive architects: Mole Architects)

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

    The Secular Retreat, Devon, Atelier Peter Zumthor (executive architects: Mole Architects)

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Berberis boat house 2917 nick kane pressimage 1

    Berberis Boat House, Devon, Wimshurst Pelleriti

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Berberis boat house 2917 nick kane pressimage 3

    Berberis Boat House, Devon, Wimshurst Pelleriti

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Trenoweth house 3352 tim soar pressimage 2

    Trenoweth House, Camborne, Groupwork

    Source: Tim Soar

  • Trenoweth house 3352 tim soar pressimage 3

    Trenoweth House, Camborne, Groupwork

    Source: Tim Soar

  • Farmers arms, woolse 3264 alexander rhind pressimage 4

    Farmers Arms, Woolsery, Devon, Jonathan Rhind Architects

    Source: Alexander Rhind

  • Farmers arms, woolse 3264 alexander rhind pressimage 2

    Farmers Arms, Woolsery, Devon, Jonathan Rhind Architects

    Source: Alexander Rhind

  • Stealth house 3347 paul tyagi pressimage 1

    Stealth House, Devon, Guy Greenfield Architects

    Source: Paul Tyagi

  • Stealth house 3347 paul tyagi pressimage 4

    Stealth House, Devon, Guy Greenfield Architects

    Source: Paul Tyagi

  • Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 5

    Batelease Farm, Devon, New British Design

    Source: George Fielding Photography

  • Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 1

    Batelease Farm, Devon, New British Design

    Source: George Fielding Photography

  • The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 2

    The Green House, Devon, David Sheppard Architects

    Source: Joakim Boren

  • The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 3

    The Green House, Devon, David Sheppard Architects

    Source: Joakim Boren

  • Ukho headquarters 3131 daniel hopkinson pressimage 1

    UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • Ukho headquarters 3131 daniel hopkinson pressimage 2

    UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • Comment

Peter Zumthor’s first permanent UK project has made the 14-strong shortlist for this year’s RIBA South West Awards

The renowned Swiss architect’s Secular Retreat near Chivelstone in Devon, delivered by Mole Architects, features alongside schemes by some of the UK’s biggest names, such as Proctor and Matthews, Haworth Tompkins, Allies and Morrison, and Amin Taha’s practice Groupwork.

Six of the projects are by South West-based practices, including Stonewood Design, Western Design Architects, Jonathan Rhind Architects, New British Design, David Sheppard Architects and AHR’s Bristol office.

RIBA South West regional director Jon Watkins said: ‘[These] awards always bring out the best in architects from across the UK across our vast region, and this year’s shortlist offers quality, diversity of type and scale, excellence in design, and lots of delight’.

All the shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA South West awards ceremony on Wednesday 29 May in Bristol.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the RIBA Stirling Prize, announced in October. Regional award-winners will be considered for an RIBA National Award (announced in June) with national winners then in contention for the Stirling shortlist. 

Last year, 13 projects were shortlisted for a regional award in the South West, with the region’s building of the year named as Feilden Fowles’ pie factory in Somerset, a 6,500m² plant for UK ready-meals company Charlie Bingham, located in a former limestone quarry. In all, there were eight winners in the RIBA South West region.

Knapp Barns, Gloucestershire, Patrick Lewis Architects

Knapp barns 2833 simon kennedy pressimage 4

Knapp barns 2833 simon kennedy pressimage 4

Source: Simon Kennedy

Steepleton, Tetbury, Proctor & Matthews Architects

Steepleton 3019 tim crocker pressimage 1

Steepleton 3019 tim crocker pressimage 1

Source: Tim Crocker

Bristol Old Vic, Bristol, Haworth Tompkins

Bristol old vic 3017 fred howarth pressimage 4

Bristol old vic 3017 fred howarth pressimage 4

Source: Philip Vile

Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath, Stonewood Design

Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 5

Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 5

Source: Craig Auckland

Dancy House, Marlborough, Allies and Morrison

Dancy house 3367 nick guttridge pressimage 5

Dancy house 3367 nick guttridge pressimage 5

Source: Nick Guttridge

Harbour View Burial Ground, Western Design Architects

Harbour view burial 2814 phil easton pressimage 5

Harbour view burial 2814 phil easton pressimage 5

Source: Shona Race

The Secular Retreat, Devon, Atelier Peter Zumthor (executive architect: Mole Architects)

The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

Source: Jack Hobhouse

Berberis Boat House, Devon, Wimshurst Pelleriti

Berberis boat house 2917 nick kane pressimage 3

Berberis boat house 2917 nick kane pressimage 3

Source: Nick Kane

Trenoweth House, Camborne, Groupwork

Trenoweth house 3352 tim soar pressimage 1

Trenoweth house 3352 tim soar pressimage 1

Source: Tim Soar

Farmers Arms, Woolsery, Devon, Jonathan Rhind Architects

Farmers arms, woolse 3264 alexander rhind pressimage 4

Farmers arms, woolse 3264 alexander rhind pressimage 4

Source: Alexander Rhind

Stealth House, Devon, Guy Greenfield Architects

Stealth house 3347 paul tyagi pressimage 4

Stealth house 3347 paul tyagi pressimage 4

Source: Paul Tyagi

Batelease Farm, Devon, New British Design

Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 5

Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 5

Source: George Fielding Photography

The Green House, Devon, David Sheppard Architects

The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 2

The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 2

Source: Joakim Boren

UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR

Ukho headquarters 3131 daniel hopkinson pressimage 2

Ukho headquarters 3131 daniel hopkinson pressimage 2

Source: Daniel Hopkinson

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs