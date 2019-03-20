Zumthor’s holiday home among finalists for RIBA South West awards

Peter Zumthor’s first permanent UK project has made the 14-strong shortlist for this year’s RIBA South West Awards
The renowned Swiss architect’s Secular Retreat near Chivelstone in Devon, delivered by Mole Architects, features alongside schemes by some of the UK’s biggest names, such as Proctor and Matthews, Haworth Tompkins, Allies and Morrison, and Amin Taha’s practice Groupwork.
Six of the projects are by South West-based practices, including Stonewood Design, Western Design Architects, Jonathan Rhind Architects, New British Design, David Sheppard Architects and AHR’s Bristol office.
RIBA South West regional director Jon Watkins said: ‘[These] awards always bring out the best in architects from across the UK across our vast region, and this year’s shortlist offers quality, diversity of type and scale, excellence in design, and lots of delight’.
All the shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA South West awards ceremony on Wednesday 29 May in Bristol.
Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the RIBA Stirling Prize, announced in October. Regional award-winners will be considered for an RIBA National Award (announced in June) with national winners then in contention for the Stirling shortlist.
Last year, 13 projects were shortlisted for a regional award in the South West, with the region’s building of the year named as Feilden Fowles’ pie factory in Somerset, a 6,500m² plant for UK ready-meals company Charlie Bingham, located in a former limestone quarry. In all, there were eight winners in the RIBA South West region.
Knapp Barns, Gloucestershire, Patrick Lewis Architects
Source: Simon Kennedy
Steepleton, Tetbury, Proctor & Matthews Architects
Steepleton 3019 tim crocker pressimage 1
Source: Tim Crocker
Bristol Old Vic, Bristol, Haworth Tompkins
Bristol old vic 3017 fred howarth pressimage 4
Source: Philip Vile
Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath, Stonewood Design
Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 5
Source: Craig Auckland
Dancy House, Marlborough, Allies and Morrison
Dancy house 3367 nick guttridge pressimage 5
Source: Nick Guttridge
Harbour View Burial Ground, Western Design Architects
Harbour view burial 2814 phil easton pressimage 5
Source: Shona Race
The Secular Retreat, Devon, Atelier Peter Zumthor (executive architect: Mole Architects)
The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 3
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Berberis Boat House, Devon, Wimshurst Pelleriti
Berberis boat house 2917 nick kane pressimage 3
Source: Nick Kane
Trenoweth House, Camborne, Groupwork
Trenoweth house 3352 tim soar pressimage 1
Source: Tim Soar
Farmers Arms, Woolsery, Devon, Jonathan Rhind Architects
Farmers arms, woolse 3264 alexander rhind pressimage 4
Source: Alexander Rhind
Stealth House, Devon, Guy Greenfield Architects
Stealth house 3347 paul tyagi pressimage 4
Source: Paul Tyagi
Batelease Farm, Devon, New British Design
Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 5
Source: George Fielding Photography
The Green House, Devon, David Sheppard Architects
The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 2
Source: Joakim Boren
UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR
Ukho headquarters 3131 daniel hopkinson pressimage 2
Source: Daniel Hopkinson
