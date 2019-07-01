ZHA wins contest for New Science Centre in Singapore

Zaha Hadid Architects has won an international competition for a New Science Centre in Jurong Lake Gardens, Singapore

The London practice, part of a multidisciplinary bid led by local firm Architects 61, was chosen from 24 entries to the international contest for the prestigious scheme.

Other shortlisted bidders included Aedas and Singapore outfits DP Architects, MKPL Architects, and Surbana Jurong Consultants. Images of ZHA’s winning scheme have yet to be revealed.

Planned to complete in 2025, the project will create a new lakeside home for Science Centre Singapore, which currently occupies a Raymond Woo-designed complex in Jurong East.

The ‘ground-breaking’ institution will be constructed next to the Chinese Garden station of Singapore’s MRT metro system and will feature ‘creative storytelling and innovative technologies’ focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The completed museum will include educational facilities and laboratories, along with outdoor activity spaces integrated with the surrounding Jurong Lake Gardens tourist district.

Announcing the contest winner, Singapore’s Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung said: ‘The New Science Centre promises to bring even more excitement. As we wind down the focus on examinations in schools, we are ramping up inquiry-based and applied learning.

‘The New Science Centre will be the biggest applied learning classroom for all our students, and we have worked this into the conceptual design of the new centre.’

Lim Tit Meng, chief executive of Science Centre Singapore, said, ‘The award of tender comes after months of in-depth discussions with each of the shortlisted firms.

‘Together with our appointed team of consultants and in partnership with the community and our stakeholders, we look forward to reimagining how a trip to the New Science Centre will continue to inspire lifelong appreciation of the importance and impact of STEM, where science can befriend and transform the minds of millions.’

The appointment comes two years after S333 – working with Dutch firm KCAP Architects & Planners, SAA Architects, Arup, and Lekker – was chosen over rival bids featuring Allies and Morrison and Grimshaw to transform city’s 112 hectare Jurong Lakeside Gateway nearby (see below).

The project will create between 4 and 5 million square metres of development surrounding a new terminus for the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail link.