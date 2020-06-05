ZHA shortlisted in Moscow Metro stations contest

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) is among 10 finalist teams in an international contest to design two new stations on the Moscow Metro

The London studio and fellow UK team Architects of Invention feature among the 10 finalists, which were chosen from 78 bids submitted from 12 countries.

The competition, organised by Moscow’s CENTER agency for strategic development, seeks ‘unique architectural-artistic solutions’ for the passenger areas and entrance halls of the new Prospekt Marshala Zhukova and Klenoviy Bulvar 2 stations.

Both stations are planned interchanges on the city’s new Bolshaya Koltsevaya Large Circle Line (pictured). Prospekt Marshala Zhukova will provide an interchange with the extended Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya Line while Klenoviy Bulvar 2 will connect passengers to the Biryulevskaya Line.

ZHA is shortlisted for Klenoviy Bulvar 2 station against international teams while Architects of Invention is one of the finalists chosen for the Prospekt Marshala Zhukova station. Four previous competitions have already been held for the design of nine new stations on the Moscow Metro network which is part-way through a £11 billion overhaul.

Sergei Kuznetsov, chief architect of Moscow, said: ‘We have completed an important step in the competition. We have selected 10 finalists to design the planned Klenovy Bulvar and Prospekt Marshala Zhukova stations. It was not an easy choice, all of the project proposals had very interesting designs and have a real possibility of being realised in the future.

‘I want to underscore that along with experienced architects and international industry leaders, some very young teams also became finalists. It’s great to transportation planning specialists like Timur Bashkayev and international stars working together in the consortium led by Zaha Hadid Architects.’

Mars Gazizullin, general director of metro development company Mosinzhproekt JSC, said: ‘During the second stage of the competition, finalists will revise their proposals to meet broader technical requirements before presenting their final concepts. At its final meeting in August, the jury will determine the winner for each station. Winners will have the opportunity to sign a contract to develop the stations’ architectural and urban planning solutions and supervise design and construction of their proposals.’

The planned stations are all part of the city’s second ring line. Dubbed the Third Interchange Circuit, the 60km route will feature 28 stations and is expected to reduce congestion and halve journey times on the Moscow Metro.

Around 98 km of new lines and 48 stations have been completed on the network since 2011. CENTER previously hosted two of the four competitions which have been held for new stations on the metro. Contests for additional stations are expected over the new two-to-three years.

The competition organiser, CENTER is a commercial agency set up to develop public-private urban regeneration projects in partnership with the City of Moscow. The organisation holds competitions and identifies private investors before presenting schemes to the city for approval and co-financing. Other international calls for architectural services are advertised by the city directly.

The shortlisting comes two years after ZHA won planning permission for its competition-winning ‘technopark’ near Moscow for Russia’s largest bank.

The shortlists

Klenoviy Bulvar 2:

Architectural Bureau KPLN (Moscow, Russia);

(Moscow, Russia); Consortium led by ZahaHadidArchitects (London, UK), Consortium Members: A-project, Krost (Moscow, Russia); Arup Lighting (London, UK); Systematica (Milan, Italy);

(London, UK), Consortium Members: (Moscow, Russia); (London, UK); (Milan, Italy); ABTB (Moscow, Russia);

(Moscow, Russia); Blank Architects CJSC (Moscow, Russia);

(Moscow, Russia); Consortium led by Buro Vozduh (Moscow, Russia), Consortium Members: WP I ARC Plan (Hannover, Germany).

Prospekt Marshala Zhukova: