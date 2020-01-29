ZHA sees off big names to win HQ for Chinese phone maker

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been selected ahead of BIG, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and others in an international competition for a new headquarters for Chinese mobile phone manufacturer OPPO in Shenzhen

ZHA’s victorious winning design features four interconnected towers rising to 200m and providing 185,000m² of floorspace for the expanding company, which launched its first product in 2008.

Two towers will feature open-plan offices and will be connected to a pair of external service towers containing the vertical circulation via an enormous 20-storey lobby.

Other firms shortlisted for the prestigious commission included Copenhagen-based Henning Larsen Architects and New York’s SOM.

The LEED Gold scheme also includes a 10th floor ‘Sky Plaza’ featuring restaurants and leisure facilities, and a ground-floor plaza with an art gallery, shops and a connection to the city’s subway system.

The announcement comes shortly after Shenzhen Municipality launched an international contest for a landmark new 167,000m² waterfront opera house.

Shenzhen is a major Pearl River Delta city, just north of Hong Kong. It grew rapidly following its designation as China’s first special economic zone in 1979 and has a population of around 11.9 million.

One year ago, Foster + Partners won an international contest for a new headquarters for China Merchants Bank nearby. The other bidders were Mecanoo, KPF, SOM, GMP and local practice Aube.