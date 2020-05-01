ZHA picked to design ‘greenest building in Shanghai’

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been chosen to design an office complex in Shanghai which it claims will be the ‘greenest’ building in the city

ZHA is working on the new headquarters for the China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group (CECEP), a ¥23 billion (£2.6 billion) state-owned corporation, after winning an international design competition.

A 218,000m² mixed-use campus will be formed of three office towers alongside shopping, design and leisure facilities, linked together by a park. It will be located on the Huangpu River by the Yangpu Bridge, to the north-east of Shanghai’s city centre.

CECEP funds initiatives, including construction projects, with a focus on renewable energy technology or environmental conservation.

The state investor asked ZHA to produce ‘the greenest building in the city, with sustainability embedded into every aspect of its design and construction,’ according to the architect.

The proposals will harvest rainwater to irrigate ‘expansive green spaces and landscaping in a biophilic design’ while energy consumption will be reduced by 25 per cent using solar panels and an internal ‘micro grid’.

It will be built from locally-produced prefabricated components as well as recycled materials to reduce the project’s embodied carbon.

The scheme will also include a building management system which will react ‘in real time’ to changes in occupancy numbers, temperature, air quality and daylight. The system will also collate data for predictive purposes.

The latest job-win continues ZHA’s success in the China region, where the architect earned more than 60 per cent of its revenue in its 2018-19 financial year.

In September, ZHA’s £8.8 billion Beijing Daxing International Airport was hailed as an architectural marvel by Chinese premier Xi Jinping.