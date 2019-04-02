ZHA and Hawkins\Brown fail to improve gender pay gaps

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) and Hawkins\Brown have become the latest practices to report their gender pay gaps – with both failing to improve on their figures from last year

The median pay gaps at both AJ100 big-hitters have risen higher in 2018, with ZHA’s widening from 19.6 to 21.3 per cent and Hawkins\Brown’s jumping from 2.6 to 6 per cent.

At Hawkins\Brown, where its limited liability partnership (LLP) structure means partner pay is not included, women’s median bonus pay gap also increased from 1.7 to 8 per cent.

In a statement accompanying its figures, the practice did not address the increase directly but said the gap was a function of ’a higher percentage of staff in our highest pay quartile being male’.

It added: ’Likewise, because bonuses are linked in large part to level of salary as part of our profit-sharing scheme, this also gives rise to a bonus gender pay gap.’

Hawkins\Brown also said in 2018 it brought in an external expert to help the practice identify any aspects of its workplace culture that might be ’hindering equality and diversity’ and that it was fully committed to reducing its gap.

ZHA told the AJ its pay gap existed because ’higher proportion of our longest-serving team members are male’.

It added that since last year’s reporting it had undertaken an ’extensive 12-month review’ to identify the specific causes of its gender pay gap.

A spokesperson added: ’This comprehensive review has resulted in new programmes and policies introduced earlier this year that are targeted to ensure more women at Zaha Hadid Architects will progress to senior roles.’

It follows the news that AHMM’s pay gap had increased by 4.4 per cent, an increase the practice put down to the high numbers of women on maternity leave or sabbatical when the data was captured.

Other practices have reported improved pay gaps. PRP recently reported it had shrunk its gap from 21 per cent to 19 while others to have recorded slim improvements include Foster + Partners, Sheppard Robson and BDP.

With just a few days until the 4 April deadline, five practices have yet to report.

Hawkins\Brown were approached for comment.

The AJ will be keeping track of the profession’s gender pay gap – click here to see how practices compare