ZHA and Chipperfield miss out to Herzog & de Meuron in Hangzhou museum contest

Zaha Hadid Architects and David Chipperfield Architects have been defeated by Swiss stars Herzog & de Meuron in the competition to design China’s new Grand Canal Museum complex
The two London practices made the final round of the invited competition – organised by the Hangzhou Canal Preservation & Development Construction Group – but were defeated following a unanimous jury vote in favour of the Herzog & de Meuron proposal (pictured below).
The project will create a major new museum overlooking the UNESCO-protected Grand Canal. Constructed to connect North and South China, the Grand Canal is the world’s longest and oldest man-made waterway. The earliest parts were constructed in the early fifth century BC.
Herzog & de Meuron’s winning concept will be constructed on a prominent peninsula site at the junction of the canal and the Hanggang River, which serves the main development areas of Hangzhou. The museum, which features a 50,000m² exhibition area, will be raised 12m above the ground to create a shaded public space for visitors.
The Grand Canal Museum Complex will feature a museum, viewing platform, a conference centre, grand ballroom, public spaces, a hotel and restaurants.
The latest commission comes 12 years after the Basel-based practice completed the ‘Bird’s Nest’ National Stadium for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
Winner: Herzog & de Meuron
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.