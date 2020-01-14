ZHA and Chipperfield miss out to Herzog & de Meuron in Hangzhou museum contest

Zaha Hadid Architects and David Chipperfield Architects have been defeated by Swiss stars Herzog & de Meuron in the competition to design China’s new Grand Canal Museum complex

The two London practices made the final round of the invited competition – organised by the Hangzhou Canal Preservation & Development Construction Group – but were defeated following a unanimous jury vote in favour of the Herzog & de Meuron proposal (pictured below).

The project will create a major new museum overlooking the UNESCO-protected Grand Canal. Constructed to connect North and South China, the Grand Canal is the world’s longest and oldest man-made waterway. The earliest parts were constructed in the early fifth century BC.

Herzog & de Meuron’s winning concept will be constructed on a prominent peninsula site at the junction of the canal and the Hanggang River, which serves the main development areas of Hangzhou. The museum, which features a 50,000m² exhibition area, will be raised 12m above the ground to create a shaded public space for visitors.

The Grand Canal Museum Complex will feature a museum, viewing platform, a conference centre, grand ballroom, public spaces, a hotel and restaurants.

The latest commission comes 12 years after the Basel-based practice completed the ‘Bird’s Nest’ National Stadium for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.