Wright & Wright wins Pallant House Gallery contest

The London practice was chosen over Baynes and Mitchell, Carmody Groake, HAT Projects, and ZMMA for the publicly tendered project for a new collections centre and enhanced visitor experience at the gallery, which focuses on 20th-century British art.

The gallery, founded in 1982, features works by Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore, John Piper, and Graham Sutherland. It occupies an 18th-century townhouse with an extension by Colin St John Wilson and MJ Long.

Wright & Wright will reconfigure and expand the gallery to include a recently acquired neighbouring 19th-century former coach house. The project will provide new learning, gallery and back of house spaces along with improved accessibility for staff and the public. The work is scheduled to complete in 2024.

Pallant House Gallery director Simon Martin said: ‘With such significant existing historic and modern architecture at the heart of a beautiful conservation area, we felt that Wright & Wright were the best practice to develop bold plans that will be sensitive and thoughtful, enabling us to better serve the needs of our diverse audiences and community, and to better care for and present our internationally-significant collection.’

Wright & Wright partner Stephen Smith said the scheme would ‘open up’ the gallery to ‘new and creative opportunities’ and ’deliver a new layer to a remarkable set of buildings’.

The appointment comes shortly after Wright & Wright completed an extension to St John’s College library in Oxford. The practice is currently working on a new library for Lambeth Palace and an overhaul of the Geffrye Museum in London, which are both planned to complete later this year.

Colin St John Wilson donated a series of works by Peter Blake, Patrick Caulfield, Lucian Freud, Richard Hamilton, Eduardo Paolozzi and Walter Sickert to the gallery in 2006.