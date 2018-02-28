Works starts on Maccreanor Lavington's Roehampton school refectory

A leading politician has written to Transport for London’s legal boss demanding an investigation into the controversial design selection process for the proposed bridge from Rotherhithe to Canary Wharf
Employees of the AJ100 practices have voted overwhelmingly to recognise an architect who has helped pioneer the position of women in architecture – and whose spirit of optimism shines through her work, says Ruth Slavid. Portraits by Ben Blossom
The latest AJ focuses on the North West Cambridge development, a £1 billion city extension backed by the university. We look at AECOM’s masterplan and have building studies on MUMA’s community centre and nursery school; Lot 8 housing by Maccreanor Lavington and Witherford Watson Mann; and WilkinsonEyre and Mole Architects’ Lot 1, which includes housing, a supermarket, doctors surgery ...