Working in Architecture: take the AJ's pay survey

2 November, 2018

Shutterstock 1017050341

The AJ is inviting everyone working in the built environment to take our survey into the pressing issue of pay in the profession

In a year where debate over the gender pay gap has taken centre stage, the AJ is keen to investigate attitudes and experiences around pay.

The survey should take you no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

We will ask you questions about your identity, your career and your experiences around pay.

Your answers are totally anonymous so please be as honest as possible. 

The survey, open to all, is supported by the AJ/AR Women in Architecture campaign, which promotes equality and diversity in the profession. 

The information you provide will help to inform articles and research, in print and online, from early 2019. 

Thank you for taking part.

Click here to take the survey

