Work to start on deDraft’s 1,200sqm house in grounds of listed estate

Construction is set to start on a 1,200m² home designed by up-and-coming practice deDraft within the grounds of the Grade II-listed Aynhoe Park estate in Oxfordshire

The home is one of two the north London studio is delivering at Aynhoe, which boasts 242ha of parkland landscaped in the 18th century by Capability Brown, Humphrey Repton and John Soane.

Outline consent for both houses, plus a third next door, had been secured by Rundell Associates in 2015.

The latest six-bedroom scheme by deDraft will sit on the highest part of the estate south of the Grade I-listed Aynhoe house, which was remodelled by Soane in 1798.

According to the practice, the house features three wings ‘orientated to open up the house to the dramatic vistas over the Cherwell valley that divides Northamptonshire from Oxfordshire’. Work is due to begin next month and complete in summer 2021.

Show Fullscreen Ayn3 01 site plan

Architect’s view Proposed as a series of stacked rectilinear volumes, the ground floor is finished in grey Cotswold stone, offering a heavyweight grounding within the gently undulating terrain. The first floor, housing the sleeping quarters, is clad in expansive, fibre-concrete panels with deep, floor-to-ceiling punched windows, offering a series of glimpses and vast panoramas of the stunning landscape that surround it. Upon entering the house a large, sweeping in-situ concrete stair offers the first hint as to the immense scale of the property. Each of the three wings splay from this double-height central hallway dividing the spaces to suit the spaces required by the young family set to occupy it. Five large bedrooms, all with en suite, a reception, family living, playroom, utility and boot room, guest quarters with a basement featuring a dance studio, games room and a garage accessed via a deep, winding ramp. Visible upon entering the house, a natural swimming pond projects out into the parkland. Given the scale of the build, an economy of fabrication, simple mix of quality but limited materials and the use of repeat design details have been developed to enable the cost to remain close to the planned budget. The engineers have designed a large-span steel frame, eliminating the need for large numbers of internal columns, whilst permitting wide panoramic permeations. The wider landscaping forms part of a larger vision and is being designed, to integrate the house, swimming pond and planting with the landscaping. Currently surrounded by mature woodland, the adjacent parkland is now inhabited by white deer. Show Fullscreen Ground floor plan Ground floor plan





Project data

Client Private

Architect deDraft

Landscape designer Emma Griffin Garden Design

Structural engineer SD Structures

M&E consultant Will Potter Building Services

Quantity surveyor Castle Davis

CDM adviser CHPK

Building control ACT Surveyors

Interior designer Katie Grove

Main contractor TBC

Funding Private

Tender date Under review

Start on site January 2020

Completion July/August 2021

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area 1,200m²

Form of contract JCT SBC /XQ 2016

Total cost TBC