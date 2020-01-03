Work starts on Knox Bhavan’s Notting Hill housing

Construction has begun on a 430m² residential project in west London by Knox Bhavan Architects featuring a semi-sunken house and the revamp of a neighbouring five-flat Victorian property

The home will replace a garage in Aldridge Road sitting behind the existing five-storey end-terrace building in Tavistock Road, which will be given a major overhaul.

According to the practice, the new two-storey 179m² house in the Notting Hill conservation area will be lower than the existing garage, creating a ‘discrete presence, rising only to the height of neighbouring porches’.

The refurbishment of the five flats includes improving the insulation of the building’s outer skin, a roof upgrade, new sash windows and the reduction of thermal bridging.

Simon Knox, senior partner at Knox Bhavan Architects said: ‘Thanks to a committed and imaginative client, the brief for this development outgrew a more modest initial concept to become something that demonstrates how carefully approached sites, however small they may be, have the power and potential to transform a neighbourhood and provide high-quality homes.’

Work is expected to complete this summer.

Floorplan knox bhavan Ground floor plan - of both new house (right) and existing property (left)

Architect’s view To preserve the open character of the property, the introduction of the modern element had to be carefully thought through. We sought a relaxed and practical [solution] to blend the scheme into the fabric of the surrounding streetscape. A link passage not only allows the transition from the new house into the existing structure, but also replicates the spatial rhythm of the surrounding area through its timber-clad exteriors and slight displacement into the back of the house’s front line, thus imitating the spatial and material ‘gaps’, found between semi-detached houses and private passages leading to back gardens. In addition to an attractive green plot in the front, the development includes a vivid green wall façade to the rear and a sedum roof, which blends with the plots and creates a desirable view for the neighbouring community. We sought to minimise the development’s carbon footprint by maximising natural daylighting, while also introducing an EV charging point. Overall the property has been equipped with a heat recovering ventilation system and low-energy lamps.

Show Fullscreen Knox bhavan house plan notting hill Full section

Project data

Architect Knox Bhavan Architects

Client Woodfield Building Services

Planning consultant Greer Pritchard Planning Consultants

Structural engineer MLM Group

Quantity surveyor PT Projects

Lighting consultant Right of Light Consulting

Main contractor Volute London Limited

Start on site October 2019

Anticipated completion date September 2020

Gross internal floor area proposed flats: 252m²: new house 179m²

Annual CO2 emissions flats designed to Level 3 standards – achieving 25% CO2 reduction; new house designed to Level 5 standards – achieving 100% CO2 reduction

Total cost Undisclosed