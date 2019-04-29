Work starts on Coffey’s largest London scheme to date

Construction has started on Coffey Architects’ £15 million three-storey office and retail block in developer Argent’s King’s Cross regeneration scheme
The 3,560m² project is the practice’s largest in London to date and is being delivered by AJ100 practice Stride Treglown.
The proposed building will will sit next to Bennetts Associates’ £6 million sports hall in York Way, which was given the green light in early 2017. That scheme has also started on site and is being built by the same contractor BAM.
Coffey’s building is composed of glazed, embossed and perforated aluminium panels, alternating on each floor, and is topped with a skewed, pitched roof form.
Coffey project director Steve Jones said: ’[This is] an exciting milestone for the practice.
’Argent has been a driven and design-focused client, and we’re glad to be completing this part of the masterplan for them. We’re especially looking forward to seeing our building take shape, as it will be a distinct welcome into the King’s Cross community for residents, employees and visitors arriving by car, train or bike from a northern approach.’
Work is expected to complete in 2020.
Architect’s view
This commercial building sits above the Network Rail Gasworks tunnels on the corner of York Way and Handyside Street. The building design has been borne out the constraints of the tunnels below, but this has led to some real creativity that draws on the industrial heritage of the site.
The key element of the design is the skewed, pitched roof that affords equal merit to each elevation around the building. It also provides fantastic space internally with floor-to-ceiling heights on the second floor reaching 6.8m at their maximum. The façade is a silver perforated aluminium that sits well with the neighbouring buildings along York Way with the black and greys of Q2 and Arthouse.
Coffey architects q1 drawing 1
Project data
Location King’s Cross, on the corner of Handyside Street and York Way
Type of project Commercial office with retail at ground floor
Client King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership – Argent
Architect Coffey Architects
Start on site date Early 2019
Completion date Early 2020
Contract duration Circa 18 months
Form of contract and/or procurement Two stage Design and Build
Total cost Construction value circa £15 million
Delivery architect Stride Treglown
Structural engineer Arup
MEP engineer E3CE
Façade consultant FMDC
Cost consultant Faithful and Gould
Fire consultant Fire Surgery
BREEAM consultant SWECO
Main contractor BAM
Landscape architect Townshend Landscape Architects
Planning consultant Argent Internal Planning Team
Quantity surveyor F&G
Planning supervisor Argent Internal Team
Coffey architects q1 drawing 2
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
TrimTrab29 April, 2019 12:01 pm
It looks about 20m wide to me, no-one anywhere on the kings cross development seems to want any amount daylight or natural ventilation
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment