Work starts on Coffey’s largest London scheme to date

The 3,560m² project is the practice’s largest in London to date and is being delivered by AJ100 practice Stride Treglown.

The proposed building will will sit next to Bennetts Associates’ £6 million sports hall in York Way, which was given the green light in early 2017. That scheme has also started on site and is being built by the same contractor BAM.

Coffey’s building is composed of glazed, embossed and perforated aluminium panels, alternating on each floor, and is topped with a skewed, pitched roof form.

Coffey project director Steve Jones said: ’[This is] an exciting milestone for the practice.

’Argent has been a driven and design-focused client, and we’re glad to be completing this part of the masterplan for them. We’re especially looking forward to seeing our building take shape, as it will be a distinct welcome into the King’s Cross community for residents, employees and visitors arriving by car, train or bike from a northern approach.’

Work is expected to complete in 2020.

Architect’s view This commercial building sits above the Network Rail Gasworks tunnels on the corner of York Way and Handyside Street. The building design has been borne out the constraints of the tunnels below, but this has led to some real creativity that draws on the industrial heritage of the site. The key element of the design is the skewed, pitched roof that affords equal merit to each elevation around the building. It also provides fantastic space internally with floor-to-ceiling heights on the second floor reaching 6.8m at their maximum. The façade is a silver perforated aluminium that sits well with the neighbouring buildings along York Way with the black and greys of Q2 and Arthouse. Show Fullscreen Coffey architects q1 drawing 1

Project data

Location King’s Cross, on the corner of Handyside Street and York Way

Type of project Commercial office with retail at ground floor

Client King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership – Argent

Architect Coffey Architects

Start on site date Early 2019

Completion date Early 2020

Contract duration Circa 18 months

Form of contract and/or procurement Two stage Design and Build

Total cost Construction value circa £15 million

Delivery architect Stride Treglown

Structural engineer Arup

MEP engineer E3CE

Façade consultant FMDC

Cost consultant Faithful and Gould

Fire consultant Fire Surgery

BREEAM consultant SWECO

Main contractor BAM

Landscape architect Townshend Landscape Architects

Planning consultant Argent Internal Planning Team

Quantity surveyor F&G

Planning supervisor Argent Internal Team