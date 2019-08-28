Work starts on Chipperfield-designed tower set to become Hamburg's tallest

Construction has started on a 233m-high office tower in Hamburg, designed by David Chipperfield Architects, which is set to become the tallest building in the north German city

The practice’s Berlin office won the competition for the scheme next to the Elbe Bridges in the HafenCity quarter last year. Now ground works have now begun on the huge landmark ahead of a 2025 completion.

According to German newspaper Bild, the riverside scheme already has the deepest piles of any construction project in the country - 111.4m.

Once built, the skyscraper, which rises in steps and tapers towards the top, will provide about 104,000m² of floor space and house 3,000 workers.

As well as the commercial space, the scheme, which is backed by developer Signa, features entertainment areas, shops and restaurants, a hotel and a children’s facility.

On revealing Chipperfield as the contest winner in early 2018, the competition jury said the design had ‘great iconographic power’ while ensuring the tower ‘embeds itself respectfully in Hamburg’s architectural culture and on the famous city skyline’.

David Chipperfield Architects said the design was defined by two roles for the building – ‘as a counterpoint to [Herzog and de Meuron’s] Elbphilharmonie and an entrance marker on the eastern edge of the HafenCity’.

Occupying a triangular plot at the point where the River Elbe and Oberhafen canal meet, the tower’s ground-floor podium will link to the train and underground station to the east and a bicycle bridge to the north.