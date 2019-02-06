Work set to start on Ström’s H-shaped north London house

Ström Architects has gone out to tender on plans to replace a large family house in north London with a new 720m² H-shaped home
Set to start on site this spring, the five-bedroom Orchard House scheme supersedes a previously consented design on an undisclosed plot and includes a nanny’s room, cinema and a spa area with pool, steam room and hot tub.
According to the practice, the unnamed clients wanted a ’contemporary house that would suit their busy lives, while providing a great home for their family’.
Work is expected to complete in early 2020.
Stromarchitects orchard groundfloor
Architect’s view
While the ground floor plan largely remained as the existing consent, the architectural language was simplified to have a stronger concept, with a long, rectangular, first floor volume spanning across the ground floor H-shaped plan.
The central part of the H comprises a large double-height entrance space, emphasised by a two-storey chimney, a sweeping helical staircase, and a living area commanding the central space of the house.
One of the legs of the H contains kitchen, dining and home office, while the other is service-orientated, with garage, nanny’s room, plant, cinema and a spa area with pool, steam room and hot tub.
The first floor volume sits over the H-shape and contains four en-suite bedrooms to one side of the double-height gallery. To the other side is a generous master bedroom with a spacious en suite and dressing room. The bedroom enjoys a private balcony overlooking the garden.
This first floor volume is expressed as a lighter form, utilising white render and contrasts with the solidity of the lower brick volume, creating a clear architectural diagram.
The ‘H’ shape creates an entrance courtyard to the road, where openings and windows are carefully considered to provide privacy while creating a welcoming entrance. Full-height glazing surrounding the open plan kitchen, dining and living spaces opens up to a private courtyard and allows the house to feel transparent and connected with the landscaped garden.
Strom architects orchard03
Source: NuMa
Project data
Location North London
Location type Suburban
Area 720m²
Construction cost Undisclosed
Main contractor Out to tender
Structural engineer Jensen Hunt
M&E engineer Clarke Services Group
Architect Ström Architects
Interior design Ström Architects
Cost consultant MPG Shreeves
CGI renderings NuMa
Project manager Spring Residential
Lansdscape architect Hudson deMaeijer
Lighting desinger The Lighting Asylum
Construction type Infill steel frame
Cladding Brick and render
Flooring Large-format tiles
Glazing IQ
Timber flooring Engineered oak
Start on site Spring 2019
Completion Spring 2020
Stromarchitects orchardhouse existing
