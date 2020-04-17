Unsupported browser

Work restarts on PLP’s 22 Bishopsgate as sites reopen

17 April, 2020 By Megan Kelly

Shutterstock 22 bishopsgate plp youngoggo with walkie talkie january 2020

22 Bishopsgate - pictured in January 2020 - next to the Walkie Talkie

Source:Shutterstock/youngoggo

Multiplex has restarted work on four of its sites in London, including the city’s tallest tower, PLP’s 22 Bishopsgate, following a two-week shutdown

The AJ’s sister title Construction News reported on 23 March that the contractor had temporarily shut all its UK sites due to coronavirus working restrictions.

Yesterday (16 April) the company revealed it had restarted ‘limited and essential’ works on the nearly complete 22 Bishopsgate tower, Squire and Partners’ The Broadway, Eric Parry Architects’ third phase of Chelsea Barracks and Make Architects’ 80 Charlotte Street.

A Multiplex spokesman added that four more projects would reopen for essential works by 20 April.

Multiplex says it has only restarted work where it is possible to do so safely. ’Following the decision to temporarily close all our sites on 23 March, each project team has worked collaboratively with their respective clients and supply chain to assess whether and how limited and essential works should be planned and recommended,’ it said in a statement.

‘These limited works will only recommence on sites where it is possible to do so safely, based on close scrutiny of all relevant information by Multiplex’s senior team and following further consultation with our clients, supply chain, and the individuals in the workforce involved.’

Sites that have reopened will be operated with significantly reduced labour and resources. The company said all reopened sites will be operated in accordance with current guidance by the government and the Construction Leadership Council.

Last week, Mace announced it was reopening 20 of its construction sites following a two-week shutdown.

