Work completes on Heatherwick’s long-awaited Maggie’s Leeds centre

Construction has finished on a new timber-frame Maggie’s centre, designed by Heatherwick Studio, in the grounds of St James’s University Hospital, Leeds

The long-awaited Maggie’s Leeds is one of the cancer care charity’s largest centres to date, and features a series of ‘stepped planters’ which will provide both shared and private spaces. It is also the first healthcare building completed by Thomas Heatherwick’s practice.

Although it took only eight weeks for the construction team to put together the pre-fabricated structure on site, the 462m² scheme had been on the drawing board for several years.

An application for the project, which is understood to have had a budget of around £6 million, was approved in 2015 and the charity originally planned to open the centre in 2017. It was later rescheduled to complete early last year but has only just finished.

The plant-filled scheme, developed with engineers AKT II, sits next to the hospital’s Bexley Wing among a number of multi-storey buildings. Conceived as three mushroom-shaped volumes, it replaced a small sloping island of grass set within the wider built-up site.

Heatherwick, founder of Heatherwick Studio, said: ’Our aim was to build a home for people affected by cancer that would be soulful and welcoming, unlike other typical clinical environments.

’By only using natural, sustainable materials and immersing the building in thousands of plants, there was a chance for us to make an extraordinary environment capable of inspiring visitors with hope and perseverance during their difficult health journeys.’

Rob Partridge, design director at AKT II, said: ’The technical innovation behind the structural design of this project is evident in the impressive cantilevering ribs which rely on a ”modern weave” of different wood species working together to produce an enhanced stiffness – way above that of traditional softwood products.’

Show Fullscreen Heatherwick studio maggies leeds ©hufton+crow 007 Source: Hufton+Crow

To complement Heatherwick’s design, award-winning landscape designer Marie-Louise Agius of Balston Agius has created the surrounding ‘deliberately lush’ gardens.

Agius said she intended to create ‘an oasis in the concrete desert’ through planting a woodland of trees and creating planted roof spaces.

Heatherwick is the latest in a long line of high-profile designers commissioned by Maggie’s. Others include Norman Foster, Frank Gehry, Richard Rogers, Zaha Hadid and Amanda Levete.

Maggie’s Leeds is the charity’s 26th completed centre in the UK.

Show Fullscreen 9. maggie’s leeds timber structure heatherwick studio