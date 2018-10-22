Work begins on Cotswolds farming centre

Simon Aldous’s take on the big architectural stories of the week: Chipperfield’s Edinburgh concert hall • AHMM’s temporary parliament • Architects’ eight-year itch • Owusu ousted as chair of RIBA panel
The latest AJ features building studies of Kengo Kuma’s long-awaited V&A Dundee; David Chipperfield Architects’ redevelopment of Selfridges in London; and Park House, a hotel and housing scheme in London’s Stratford by East Architecture. PLUS Unpicking the row over Amin Taha’s Clerkenwell Close building; the AJ talks to 2019 RIBA Gold Medal winner Nicholas Grimshaw; we examine how will the combustible ...