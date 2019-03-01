Woods Bagot wins £150m University of Glasgow engineering block

Woods Bagot has won a publicly tendered contract for a new School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow

The practice defeated an undisclosed shortlist of rival firms to win the commission, which was first advertised almost three years ago and originally scheduled to complete in 2020.

The £150 million complex will feature innovative teaching spaces and laboratories including a ‘dynamic creativity lab’. It is part of the university’s £1 billion regeneration and expansion onto the site of the former Western Infirmary, masterplanned by Aecom and 7N Architects.

The original brief for the building involved a 17,500m² reconfiguration of the existing Hughes and Waugh-designed Joseph Black Building and a 23,500m² new build. It will be constructed within the former hospital site, which neighbours the university’s 31ha Gilmorehill campus, on a site facing the Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery.

Margaret Lucas, project leader and professor of ultrasonics at the University of Glasgow, said: ‘This is an opportunity to change how we do engineering at the University of Glasgow and create our future world-shaping engineering heritage.

‘Our vision is a building that not only supports world-class learning and teaching, but is also a collaborative and creative space, helping to drive discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship for our students, staff and wider community.’

The appointment was announced along with a separate contract to Hawkins\Brown to design a £31 million College of Arts, which was awarded in 2018.

Other projects planned for the 5.6ha hectare site include a £4 million Health and Social Sciences Institute by Atkins, a £40 million Research Hub by HOK, and a new £2.1 million home for the Adam Smith Business School by Hassell.

Five listed former hospital buildings on the site – The Chapel, Outpatients building, Macgregor building, Tennent Institute and Anderson College – will also be refurbished and converted for commercial uses including a hotel, restaurant, bars and cafés.