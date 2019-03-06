‘Wonky’ home cinema court case ‘warning to all architects’

A court case in which an architect was ordered to pay £500,000 in damages plus costs over a ‘wonky’ home cinema, could have ’wide implications’ for the profession, architects have been warned

The judge in the landmark High Court action held that architect Daniel Marcal’s failure to produce a written brief on the high-end domestic job ’was a serious breach of duty which went to the root of the difficulties which he and the claimants encountered’ (see full judgement below).

Banker Philip Freeborn and his wife Christina Goldie sued Marcal for negligence over his delivery of a floating ‘sleek modern’ cube in the poolhouse at their £7 million home in Totteridge, north London.

The clients claimed they were ‘shocked’ when the box-like structure was completed, saying the designs were not what they had expected, had not been agreed on and, according to Mr Justice Bowdrey, sitting as a deputy Technology and Construction Court judge, had left them with an ‘ugly duckling’ which could not ‘be turned into a swan’.

The couple’s list of complaints included: that Marcal had delivered a ‘wooden box’ with glazed panelling rather than ‘glass walls’; that it had ‘visible spider bolts’; was supported on six legs and not four, and had a ‘wonky industrial’ aesthetic.

Show Fullscreen The cinema room - as built The cinema room - as built





Marcal denied liability, telling the court that he had worked in line with his brief, that any perceived defects were within acceptable tolerances, and that his appointment had been on an ad-hoc basis – he’d been charging an hourly rate of £35. Marcal, who had been trading as Dan Marcal Architects, added that he had felt intimidated by Freeborn during the project.

At the trial the architect also insisted the evolution of the design had been talked through with the clients and that he had kept a note of the changes – described by him as a ‘tumble-dryer of information’.

According to Marcal’s evidence: ’The design intent, ie the steel/glass aesthetic, was frequently discussed … with the claimants and with Goldie in particular. [I] had created a Pinterest board with various images and the claimants agreed to the aesthetic.’

But the judge found that these notes ‘could not be relied upon because they could not be reliably used as a source document’.

Instead, Mr Justice Bowdrey said: ‘[I] consider that any architect authorised to spend sums in excess of £460,000 on a glass box would be expected to produce a design not only in accordance with his clients’ expectations but also something “bespoke” and “high end”.

‘That is not what the claimants reasonably thought had been provided. What was provided had not been discussed with them and had not been approved by them.’

He added: ‘With regard to the spider [bolts], there was no agreed brief for visible spider bolts. Reliance on random photographs on the Pinterest board does not establish that what the claimants contend are unsightly were ever approved by them. They were not shown on the concept drawings sent for building contract. They were never discussed, explained or approved.

‘Similarly, the claimants on the basis of the concept drawings were expecting a glass box, not a wooden box with glass panels.’

Mr Justice Bowdrey added: ‘The claimants not knowing and not agreeing to the design of the cinema room as implemented, and the change from sleek modern design to industrial wonky design, was all as a result of the defendant’s negligence in having no written brief and no consultation with the claimants as that brief changed so dramatically.

‘None of those changes were shared with the claimants in writing or otherwise. They were entitled to be outraged by what they saw had been produced at great cost, which was not what they were expecting.’

As a result the judge order that the demolition of the cinema was ‘reasonable’ and that these costs and the wasted money spent on the job should be borne by Marcal.

Jerome O’Sullivan, a partner at the claimants’ solicitor Healys, said: ‘This case has wide implications for the architectural profession and other professionals working in the construction industry and employers commissioning them.

’The judgment demonstrates that an architect must ensure that they enter into a written agreement with their clients that confirms; the scope of the work, what will be the architect’s, client’s and other contractor’s responsibilities; and any subsequent variation in this agreement.

He added: ’The initial planning brief must be recorded in writing by reference to drawings, sketches, or three-dimensional models and a detailed written description of the design. The brief should show what the final design will achieve in terms of accommodation, costs, level of finish and operational requirements.

Any variations to the planning brief should be recorded on the same basis and forwarded to the client

‘Any variations to the planning brief should be recorded on the same basis and forwarded to the client. An architect should ensure that these documents are agreed and counter-signed by the client before construction is commenced.

‘Minutes of meetings must be taken and circulated to all attendees and monthly progress reports issued to the clients and all interested parties. Any notes taken by the architect should be promptly typed up and distributed to all attendees.’

Former RIBA president Owen Luder agreed: ‘This case should be a warning to all architects, whatever the size or complexity of the project, that they must ensure they have a clear agreed detailed brief of the client’s requirements, a clear agreed appointment contract [stating] the fees to be paid. [Architects should] keep detailed notes of all meetings and confirm all the changes, whoever makes them, immediately to the client.’

Marcal has been contacted for comment.